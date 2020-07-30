Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with this killer freebie

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will include a complimentary pair of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Live noise-cancelling earbuds, although there might be a catch.

Though a Twitter user spotted this promotion in Indonesia, there's no guarantee the deal will run in every country. That said, scoring a complimentary pair of the bean-shaped buds, which will cost about $179 according to the alleged ad, makes a pretty good case for pre-ordering the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone.

Well, so the Buds Live will be sold for about $179 here. Great deal, I guess.Ngl, these two colours look good but I'll reserve the spot to replace my S20U for the S21U (or whatever the hell they'll call that thing). pic.twitter.com/QQn1U9W2MHJuly 29, 2020

This promotion lines up with previous rumors we've heard about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live being priced under $200 and bundled with Note 20 purchases. But now we can believe the deal is real, at least in select markets.

Actual pre-orders for the new Note series aren't open yet, but you can make a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-order reservation through the company's website now.

When you save a slot before August 5 and carry out your purchase, you'll also get a $50 voucher for Samsung's store, which features Galaxy-brand tablets, wearables, and other accessories.

Or, you can wait until after August 5 to see the Note 20 purchasing details and possible promotions at Samsung Unpacked.

As for technical details and specifications, we're expecting two different models — the 6.42-inch standard Note 20 and a 6.87-inch Note 20 Ultra. Both will likely run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipsets, with the larger Note 20 Ultra featuring a display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Live are a pair of legume-like earbuds that, based on leaked renders, appear to sit flush inside your ears and employ a wingtip design to create a seal for active noise cancellation.

We're less than a week away from both the Buds Live and Note 20's anticipated launch, so check back here for all the last-minute rumors and leaks about Samsung's upcoming devices.