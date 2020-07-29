Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak reveals how they'll battle AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will use a wingtip design to ensure it doesn't spill the beans — from your ears, that is. New leaked renders reveal how the upcoming wireless earbuds will stay in place when in use.

A series of images shared on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on Wednesday morning show the Galaxy Buds Live from every angle in their Mystic Bronze and black finishes. Although previous leaks proved the buds would look like kidney beans, these may be the most realistic renders we've seen yet.

Have you seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak?

The best wireless earbuds we've tested this year

(Image credit: @ishanagarwal24)

That's because we're finally getting a good look at the Galaxy Buds Live's inner form, complete with small mics, speakers and a protruding wingtip for each ear.

The wingtip seems to be how the Buds Live will fit without falling out when you move around or are engaged in any kind of physical activity. This security could also mean Samsung is making a serious attempt to battle AirPods Pro in the active noise cancellation (ANC) market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS) in Mystic Black & Bronze full official renders from all angles.These renders show us that wing tips which is how they will be able to fit well inside your ears. Looks cute, honestly. With ANC. Thoughts?#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/eul5EyAvk0July 29, 2020

The AirPods Pro can quiet the world around you thanks to the seal created by its fitted wingtips. If the Galaxy Buds Live can do the same while surprising us with a sub-$200 price tag, we could be looking at a high-stakes wireless earbud showdown.

The Galaxy Buds Live will allegedly last for 4.5 hours with noise cancellation and 5.5 hours without it, and aim to deliver a total of up to 28 hours of battery with the charging case. That lines up with and slightly surpasses the AirPods Pro, which are rated for 4.5 hours of battery and 24 hours with the case.

We should see the buds launch on August 5 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 during Samsung's virtual Unpacked keynote.