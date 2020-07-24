Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leaks reveal price, specs and battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live had already leaked from a variety of places, and now they're on Samsung's own site (again). That's on top of a series of new leaks that have confirmed key features, including the new earbuds' price and battery life.

Those legume-shaped wireless earbuds you see above have been confirmed by Samsung's own support site. And because they're probably going to delete the page, which was found by Phone Arena, we've taken a screenshot for posterity, below.

The best wireless earbuds to buy

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live entry is currently live on Samsung's support websites for regions including Germany, India, the United Kingdom and Malaysia page, and we pulled the below screen from the India page.

(Image credit: Samsung.com)

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live page isn't giving us more than the confirmation that the product exists, though the SM-R180 model number is shown on the site. A couple weeks ago, a new listing on the Korean Galaxy Buds Live page appeared with that same model number, but without the product name.

A separate leak from WinFuture reveals new images as well as some key specs. The Galaxy Buds Live have AKG-tuned sound with 12 mm drivers, and weigh about 0.2 ounces each, according to the leak.

The earbuds will reportedly last for 4.5 hours with noise cancellation and 5.5 hours without it, and aim to deliver a total of up to 28 hours of battery without the charging case. Finally, WinFuture tips the new earbuds as having a $169 price tag.

That all compares favorably to Apple's AirPods Pro, which cost $249 and are rated for 4.5 hours of battery life with 24 hours in the case.

Samsung's digital assistant Bixby confirmed the product's name this past Sunday (July 19), and the Samsung Mobile twitter account teased that we'll "Experience the new power of sound" at its August 5 Unpacked event. That means we're just weeks away from the likely unveiling of the Buds Live, which will also be joined by the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.