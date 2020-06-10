Samsung Galaxy Buds Live tipped for July launch to battle AirPods

Samsung Galaxy Buds X, the company's upcoming pair of bean-shaped, fitness-focused wireless earbuds, will actually be called Galaxy Buds Live and debut next month, according to an exclusive report.

The news of the buds's official name come from SamMobile, the site behind several recent Samsung leaks. It said the Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will launch together in July, then go on sale at the same time as the rumored August Unpacked event.

SamMobile also said when the Galaxy Buds Live become available, it will be offered for free or at a discount as part of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 pre-order promotions.

It's believed Galaxy Buds Live will cost less than $150 alone, which is rather affordable compared to brand name pairs from Apple (including Beats by Dre,) Google and Sony.

Although we're skeptical the new buds will offer active noise cancellation for that price point, there's certainly a draw to the alleged the bundle options.

And if Buds Live deliver on rumors of fitness features and improve on audio quality shortcomings we explained in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we could be just weeks away from some of the best wireless earbuds of the year debuting.

It's not uncommon for Samsung to release wearable devices before an Unpacked event. Last summer it announced the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 a few days before the Galaxy Note 10 keynote, and with this summer's Note 20 event reportedly taking place on August 5, we could see the Galaxy Buds Live in the final days of July.

