Samsung Galaxy Note 20 confirmed to have two versions

Samsung will be bringing us both a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus later this year, according to a new leak. That's how it worked with the Note 10 , so fans hoping for a "Note 20 Ultra" may be out of luck.

A leak from Ice Universe's Weibo page (via Wccftech ), states that there will be two versions of the Note 20, matching the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus that were revealed last year. However, Ice Universe says that the specs for the new Galaxy Note series phones is unknown.

A translated version of Ice Universe's Weibo post. (Image credit: Ice Universe/Weibo)

This will make the Note 20 range stand out from the Galaxy S20 series, which added an S20 Ultra variant above the S20 Plus . However, we're still hoping the S20 Ultra's four awesome rear cameras will come to the Note 20 series, even if features such as the "Space Zoom" telephoto camera is reserved for the Note 20 Plus. A recent design mold leak

While Ice Universe may not be sure about what specs the Note 20 will have, they have previously said that the Note 20 will share a lot with the S20 . This means we can hopefully expect another 120Hz QHD display, 12GB RAM, a Snapdragon 865 CPU, 5G compatibility, a display size around 7 inches, and of course the aforementioned cameras.

With this being a Galaxy Note series phone, we can also expect another S-Pen stylus, hopefully with some more features than we've seen previously. Samsung already turned the stylus into a remote control for the camera, and gave it the ability to perform air gestures, but there's plenty of room to develop on these ideas.

Samsung normally reveals its Galaxy Note series phones around August each year. However, because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, that may have to change, along with the date it actually goes on sale. There's been no news or leaks to suggest a delay yet though, so fingers crossed the Note 20 still makes its debut on time.