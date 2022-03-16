Samsung Galaxy A53 rumored price, release date, specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is still a rumor at this point, but once the phone arrives — likely as soon as this week — it could deliver some impressive specs at an attractive price.

Samsung's Galaxy A-series phones may not have the sheer appeal and excitement of the flagship Galaxy S-series devices. But they are very solid mid-range phones that give you a lot for a very reasonable amount of money. And the Galaxy A53 could continue that tradition, based on what we've heard so far about the possible specs.

Even then, the Galaxy A53 will have to bring its A-game — pun intended — as it will be going up against the new iPhone SE 2022, not to mention the Google Pixel 5a. With that in mind here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Samsung is holding an event on March 17 in which it’s going to announce new Galaxy A phones. Samsung's calling it the Awesome Galaxy A event, after all. That would imply some more affordable takes on the Galaxy S22 series, which would presumably mean the Samsung Galaxy A53. Other possibilities include the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33, which are all follow-ups to A-Series phones released last year.

We’d expect pre-orders to go live on the day, with full release coming shortly after, perhaps a week or so.

There's no word so far on the Galaxy A53 price, but the Galaxy A52 5G cost $499 at launch. We'd expect the A53 to be around that mark, given the changes rumored so far. We'll have to wait for the official Samsung statement for clarity.

If that $499 price sticks, that means the A53 would cost $50 more than the Pixel 5a and $70 more than the iPhone SE.

Samsung Galaxy A53 design and display

(Image credit: EVleaks)

Leaked renders of the Galaxy A53 suggest the new phone would look a lot like the A52 that came before it.

That means a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera cutout for the Galaxy A53 — essentially the same screen that the Galaxy A52 offers. The 6.28 x 2.94 x 0.31-inch dimensions are likely the same, too.

Flip the phone over and the quartet of rear cameras and one sensor remain in a module, which appears to use a rounded rectangular design reminiscent of the Galaxy S20. The Contour Cut design of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series would be the more attractive option, but for that it looks like you’d need to stump up the cash for a Galaxy S21 FE.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy A53 will come in black, white, orange and light blue.

Samsung Galaxy A53 cameras

(Image credit: EVLeaks)

Again, it doesn't sound like Samsung's planning a big change from the Galaxy A52, at least not on paper. According to one big leak, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will have four rear cameras. The array is expected to be made up of a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to stick to 32MP.

These are the same camera specs as those on the Galaxy A52, which is unfortunate. If that phone had a weakness, it was the unimpressive cameras, so we're hoping to hear that Samsung has done some work on the software side to improve image capture.

The stakes are fairly high for Samsung as the Pixel 5a is one of the best camera phones you can get for less than $500, and the iPhone SE captures great pictures, too, despite its single lens and lack of a Night mode option.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specs, battery life and charging

The most recent specs leak claims that the Galaxy A53 will have an Exynos 1280 chip supported by an ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU. We have very little in the way of performance metrics for the chipset, but we suspect it’ll be a minor upgrade on the A52's Snapdragon 750G.

RAM for the A53 is tipped to come in at a fairly standard 6GB with storage hitting 128GB with the option to expand it with a microSD card slot — a feature that higher-end Galaxy phones have dropped.

The A52 featured a 4,500 mAh battery, but rumors point to a 5,000 mAh cell for the Galaxy A53. That would be an intriguing change, as last year's phone produced better-than-average results on our battery test, even when its 120Hz refresh rate was turned on. A larger battery could help the Galaxy A53 land on our best phone battery life list.

Charging is expected to get a boost, rising from 15W to 25W, meaning the battery pack on the Galaxy A53 should juice up in less time. Just don't expect a charging brick in the box, as the A53 is likely to follow the example set by recent Galaxy S releases and ship without a charger.

Samsung Galaxy A53 outlook

While the flagship Galaxy S-series present the phones people get most excited about, the Galaxy A-series offer smartphones more people are likely to buy. And that's why the Galaxy A53 could be of interest, should it appear at Samsung's March 17 event.

It's disappointing that the rumored specs boost seem minor overall, but the Galaxy A52 scored well in our reviews. We'd hope that its successor could build upon that, giving Android phones a real alternative to more expensive flagships.