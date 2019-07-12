Samsung Chromebooks Get Prime Day Price Cut

We expect to see plenty of laptop deals during Prime Day, some better than others. However, here's a sale you can get right now on a budget laptop we actually like.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for $159. That's $70 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this Chromebook.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It's now $70 off.

The Chromebook 3 dropped down to $129 during Cyber Monday 2018, but it was a very short-lived deal that was near-impossible to find in stock. While today's deal is $30 bucks higher, we think it'll be easier for most shoppers to actually buy the laptop at this price.

In terms of performance, this configuration packs an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage, which should be just enough muscle for surfing the web and working in the cloud.

Other key specs include an 11.6-inch display (1366 x 768 pixels) and 802.11n Wi-Fi. There are also two USB ports, a full-size HDMI port and microSD card slot.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed this machine and liked its overall performance and especially its strong battery life, which lasted 9 hours and 44 minutes.

If you want a slight jump in storage space, Amazon has the Samsung Chromebook 3 with 32GB of eMMC on sale for $197 ($302 off).