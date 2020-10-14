Runaway deal: The Garmin Fenix 5X is half price for Prime Day

This Prime Day has been a bit of a bonanza for Garmin lovers, and this latest deal may be the best of the lot.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Garmin Fenix 5X GPS watch for $399 – 50% off its list price of $799

Garmin Fenix 5X: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X is a GPS watch that has it all and then some. It's hardy with a sapphire screen protecting against scratches and bumps, and the 12GB of storage is home to topographical maps to track your run, walk or jaunt round the golf course.

So how does the Garmin Fenix 5X justify its high price of entry when there are plenty of other excellent GPS watches from the company? Chiefly because it offers everything to everyone: It’s a multi-sports watch with an enormous battery life (up to 20 days in smartwatch mode, or 13 hours in GPS with music) and includes advanced features like Pulse Ox Acclimation and color Topo maps.

More importantly, it’s built to last. The rugged design comprises a domed sapphire lens and a diamond like carbon (DLC) titanium bezel. It looks the part and will certainly take a beating.

While we haven’t reviewed the Fenix 5X, we did put the pared back Fenix 5 through its paces back in 2017. We loved it, calling it “the best outdoor GPS watch” in our Garmin Fenix 5 review – and the Fenix 5X has a number of advantages over its cheaper counterpart.

The most important of these is that it has 12GB of storage, rather than the measly 64MB in the regular Fenix. This storage lets you store up to 500 tracks of your own music, but more excitingly it'll house the preloaded topographic and cycling maps - a plus 40,000 golf courses if that’s your thing.

In short, it certainly justifies its original $800 cost of entry. And at half the normal price, it’s ridiculously good value. If that’s still too rich for your blood, be sure to check out other Garmin options on sale this Prime Day: The Garmin Instinct is half price at $149, the Forerunner 645 Music is down to $220 and the Forerunner 735XT is a steal at $170.

