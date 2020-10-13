Best Garmin Prime Day deals

Garmin makes some of the best sports watches and fitness trackers, and for Amazon Prime Day, a good number of these devices are on sale.
Many of the Garmin deals on Prime Day are for watches that have been out for a few years, but from experience, we can tell you that they hold their value for a long time. While they might not have as many features, devices released as much as four or five years ago work just as well as newer counterparts.
These watches make great deals for golfers, runners, triathletes, or even those who just want to get some more exercise, and want to track how well they're doing.
We've taken a look at all of the Garmin Prime Day deals, and picked out the ones we think are the best for you.
- Best Prime Day deals: All the best sales right now
Garmin Approach S40 was $299, now $199 @ Amazon
If you're an avid golfer or know one, the Garmin Approach S40 is a great gift idea. It won't help your handicap, but this golf watch is not only stylish, but has a colorful 1.2-inch display and can show you more than 41,000 courses from around the world. When you're not on the links, it can also track your steps and other activities. And with 15 hours of battery life, you can get in two rounds without worrying about it losing power.View Deal
Garmin Instinct was $299, now $149 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music was $449, now $219 @ Amazon
Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 735XT was $227, now $169 @ Amazon
For the triathlete in your life, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a multisport smartwatch that can track running, swimming, cycling, and much more. While this model is a bit older, it's still very capable, with heart rate, VO2 Max, GPS, and more. And, when using GPS, it can last up to 14 hours. Not had for less than $200.View Deal
Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple AirPods: was $249 now $199
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Echo Dot: was $49 now $18
- Echo Show 5 w/ Cam: was $124 now $49
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Google Pixel 5: was $799 now $449
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $255
- TV sales: deals from $79
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Sony WHXB900N Headphones: was $246 now $123
- Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39