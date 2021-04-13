Roku Express 4K Plus unveiled — and it undercuts Fire TV Stick and Chromecast

The Roku Express 4K Plus is the company's latest streaming device, and it offers 4K for just $40 — which is $10 less than the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV and Fire TV Stick 4K. The Roku Express 4K Plus takes the spot currently held by the streamer's cheapest 4K device, the Roku Premiere.

The new Roku Express 4K Express 4K Plus also costs less than the $49 Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which is the best streaming device there is. So what do you get for your money with this new device and what are the trade-offs?

Roku Express 4K+ specs Price: $39.99

Video: Up to 4K

HDR: Yes, HDR10 and HDR10+ supported

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet via microUSB

Remote: Voice remote

Ecosystem compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2

Roku Express 4K Plus price and availability

The Roku Express 4K Plus starts at $39.99, and will be available in mid-May at most retailers. At that price, it's just under the $49.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which has similar streaming capabilities, but we found it has a better remote.

The other comparable 4K streaming devices of note — the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV — are both at $50. Both of those devices support Dolby Vision and Atmos Audio, and the Express 4K Plus does not.

Roku Express 4K Plus features

The Roku Express 4K Plus is an upgrade over the existing Roku Premiere in a couple of ways. Visually, it adds support for HDR10+ content, which primarily is found on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies.

You should also get better streaming quality on the Roku Express 4K Plus, as it's got dual-band Wi-Fi, with the option for Ethernet connectivity over the microUSB port adapter (similar to the Amazon Fire TV Cube).

Roku Express 4K Plus remote

Instead of the standard Roku remote, the Roku Express 4K Plus includes a voice-capable remote with TV controls. This is seemingly the same remote that the Roku Streaming Stick Plus offers.

Since our biggest gripe with the Roku Premiere was the quality of its remote — you had to be very specific about pointing it directly at the Premiere — we're hoping this brings the biggest functional upgrade that the Premiere needed.

Roku Express 4K Plus design

The Roku Expresss 4K Plus looks just like the existing Roku Express: a rounded trapezoid. This may mean it's inherited our biggest qualm with both the Express and Premiere: it's too light to stay still. This can be a bit annoying, and the only solution is an adhesive strap that locks you into a position.

We saw this in action when the HDMI cord wound up lifting the Roku into the air a bit. We look forward to trying to set it up on our end to see if Roku fixed the weighting issue.

Roku Express 4K Plus outlook

While it's nice to see additional HDR support, we're more excited because of how the Roku Express 4K Plus may fix one of the Premiere's biggest flaws. If the new remote is better for day-to-day usage, Roku may have just made the new defacto 4K streaming device.

Whether or not the Roku Express 4K Plus can go toe-to-toe with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the best streaming device there is, is a question we hope to answer soon.