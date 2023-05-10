Roku adds budget DIY home security system to expand its smart home offerings

Further expanding its business beyond streaming sticks and smart TVs, Roku today announced new smart home devices — namely, a DIY smart home security system with optional professional monitoring.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE, as the system is called, is a five-piece bundle with a wireless keypad, a hub with a siren, two entry sensors, and a motion sensor. The package will cost $99, and will be available online at Walmart.com and Roku.com and in Walmart stores starting May 19th.

Customers will have the option of purchasing additional sensors as well as professional monitoring, the latter of which will cost $9.99 per month; service is provided by Noonlight.

As with Roku's other smart home devices — which currently include security cameras, video doorbells, smart lights, and smart plugs — the Roku Home Monitoring System SE is a rebranded version of the Wyze Home Security system, which we praised for its low cost, both in terms of the equipment and the professional monitoring fees. Most of the best DIY home security systems offer professional monitoring for twice as much as Roku.

I imagine that additional sensors will be priced similarly to what's listed on Wyze.com: a three-pack of entry sensors is $23.99, while a motion sensor costs $8.99.

However, the system doesn't work with Alexa or Google Assistant, and lacks both cellular and battery backup, so if your power or Internet goes down, it won't work.

One advantage that Roku's version has, though, is that if you have a Roku TV or streaming stick, you can view a live feed from your Roku video doorbell or security camera on your television.

In the coming weeks, additional smart home integrations will also be arriving, such as the ability to view your camera's history, and using the Roku remote's microphone to control smart home devices using your voice.

In our reviews of both Wyze and Roku security cameras, we've found both to be excellent, low-cost devices that produce good video for the price. In addition, Wyze offers the least expensive security camera cloud storage subscription plan, making it the best around for those on a budget. The Roku versions of its products are then ideal for Roku owners who want to build a smart home on the cheap. However, Wyze devices only work with Alexa, and not Google Home.