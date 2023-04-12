Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The last two teams to lift the Champions League meet in the quarter-final in the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (April 13)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will see these two European giants meet in the quarter-final of club football’s biggest competition. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti used to manage Chelsea when his opposite number Frank Lampard was a player, will the student best his former teacher?

Real Madrid will be keen to assert their home advantage in this first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, and there are a plethora of reasons for them to be confident. The most successful side in the history of the European Cup made light work of Premier League opposition Liverpool in the round of 16 and against a struggling Chelsea side, their fans will be expecting the same. In Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Madrid boasts some of the most decorated players in world football and with young stars like Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo shining as well, this team is among the favorites to lift the trophy again. Left-back Ferland Mendy is Real’s only injury concern but this is a squad capable of performing in anyone’s absence, especially at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea icon Frank Lampard has only been back in the manager’s seat for one match, a 1-0 defeat to Wolves, but is now diving into one of football’s most difficult fixtures. Amidst a difficult domestic season, the Champions League has been a respite for Chelsea this season and a 2-0 win at home against Dortmund showed they are worthy of a place at this stage of the competition. Away from home in the first leg, Chelsea will be desperate to bring back something to play for at Stamford Bridge. The London team’s biggest problem this season has been an inability to score goals and Lampard will be desperate for forwards Kai Havertz and João Félix, who is on loan from Madrid’s rivals Atletico, to put them in a good position for the second leg.

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream is a clash of the last two winners of the competition, who will both have their sights on lifting the famous old trophy once again. Make sure you catch it live.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s tournament by checking out our full Champions League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final in Istanbul on June 10.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you're not already subscribed use code PICARD to get a 30-day free trial. This deal runs until April 30.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).