Rare Nintendo Switch deal gets you Pro Controller and Mario Odyssey for $69

The holiday season is officially here and if you have a Nintendo-loving fan on your shopping list, Walmart has a rare deal you can't miss.
Currently, Walmart is has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/ Mario Odyssey on sale for $59. Mario Odyssey normally sells for about $58, so you're getting a free game with your new controller. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen.
Switch Pro Controller w/ Mario Odyssey: was $127 now $69 @ Walmart
The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. This deal gets you the controller along with a digital download of Mario Odyssey for the price of the controller alone. View Deal
The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories there is. Unless I'm playing a game that doesn't support it (Ring Fit Adventure) I won't use any other controller with the Switch.
Its comfortable design makes it ideal for marathons of matchups in Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8. Plus, it's got HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks and a built-in Amiibo reader.
You can pair the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to the Switch in both docked and undocked modes, which is why I always pack it when I go on trips. You can also use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on PC with some minor adjustments of the controls.
Get this deal while you can, because it's likely to sell out soon.
