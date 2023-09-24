Rams vs Bengals live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 3 online

The Rams vs the Bengals live stream features a Monday night matchup in which there are a lot of questions surrounding each team.

For the winless Cincinnati Bengals, star quarterback Joe Burrow — who recently signed a massive contract extension — is questionable to start after suffering a calf injury last week. Meanwhile, the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams have been a bit shaky in their first two games, so this NFL live stream should prove to be an interesting one.

Rams vs Bengals channel, start time The Rams vs Bengals live stream airs Monday, Sept. 25.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ESPN2 via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This year was expected to be a prove-it season for Joe Burrow, who signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $275 million. However, in his first two starts, he's been underwhelming, completing just 56.9 percent of his passes, and averaging 152 yards per game with just two touchdowns. The Bengals have lost to the Browns and the Ravens, and have given up 51 points while only scoring 27; their first game against the Browns was particularly anemic, as they only scored a field goal.

On Friday, the Bengals signed Reid Sinnett as a third potential quarterback, behind Jake Browning, who will start if Burrow is unable to play.

Although they're the underdogs in this game, the LA Rams have a marginally better record (1-1), having defeated Seattle in week 1 by a score of 30-13, but losing to San Francisco last week by a score of 30-23. However, in that game, fifth-round pick Puka Nacua caught 15 passes for 147 yards, which must have delighted anyone who had this unknown receiver on their fantasy team. Matthew Stafford passed for 307 yards and one touchdown but also gave up two interceptions.

As of Friday, the Rams were 2.5-point underdogs against the Bengals, according to DraftKings . However, that could change depending on Burrow's status. The over/under is 43.5.

How to watch Rams vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Rams vs Bengals the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Rams vs Bengals live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, both of which are carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on tonight.

Over on ABC, you'll be able to find the other Monday Night game: The Eagles vs the Bucs, which starts an hour earlier.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

How to watch Rams vs Bengals live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Rams vs Bengals live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL at Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Rams vs Bengals live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Rams vs Bengalslive streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Rams vs Bengals is available on TSN, CTV, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Rams vs Bengals live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.