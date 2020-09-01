PS5 tipped to have massive Sept. 9 event — what to expect

With the PS5 due on store shelves in mere months, speculation around the console's price, release date and launch lineup is reaching a fever pitch. And we could have answers to those questions in just a few weeks, if a somewhat sketchy new leak is to be believed.

The latest rumor around the next big PS5 event comes via online forum 4chan (as spotted by NotebookCheck). That's where an anonymous poster claims that Sony will hold a PS5 event on September 9th, which will include a full reveal of the system's features, new gameplay footage and an announcement of the console's price and release date.

The post claims that Sony will show off the PS5's full user interface, as well as reveal that its PlayStation Now subscription service is coming to more regions with a "new marketing approach." The user also reports that we'll see new gameplay footage of already announced titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Demon's Souls.

The tipster also says to expect a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal, a new look at Horizon: Forbidden West and a special announcement around an exclusive PS5 horror game.

Anonymous web forum 'leaks' such as this one should always be taken with a big grain of salt, but there is good reason to believe Sony could hold a major event on or around September 9.

That date lines up with Activision's planned multiplayer reveal for its new Call of Duty game, so it's possible we could see the footage debut at a PS5 event. September 9 is also when PS5 pre-orders may go live according to several tipsters, and it would make sense for Sony to start selling its console after such a big reveal.

Whether or not the PS5 September 9 event is real, it seems like only a matter of time before Sony reveals the price and release date of its console while opening up orders. Last week, the company launched a PS5 pre-order site that lets you register for a chance to be among the first to buy the new console. And with most rumors pegging the system for a mid-November launch, we could be just days away from a final date.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both launching this holiday season, promising exciting features such as instant SSD loading, immersive ray-traced graphics and smooth 4K gaming at 60 frames per second. And you may not be waiting much longer for your chance to buy one of them.