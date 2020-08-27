Sony launches PS5 pre-orders — but there's a major catch

Sony has started to roll out PS5 pre-orders — but not in the way you might be expecting. The company has launched a new reservation page, where you can sign-up to be one of the first to pre-order the hotly anticipated next-generation console. And it may be very selective about who gets to actually order one.

While signing up via this page won't guarantee you a PS5, it will ensure that you get notified via email once pre-orders are live. And considering how many gamers will likely be clamoring for Sony's new console, you'll probably want to sign up.

Fortunately, doing so is very easy. Simply visit Sony's PS5 Direct Pre-Orders page and enter your PlayStation Network ID. From there, you'll be notified once pre-orders open via the email address you have connected to your PSN account.

The PS5 pre-order page stresses that there will be a "limited quantity" of Sony's console available to order, and that you shouldn't hesitate if you get a chance to reserve one.

"Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast," reads the website.

In a FAQ, Sony also notes that those selected will be "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," so it's possible that you may have a better chance if you've logged a lot of hours on your PS4.

If you are selected, you'll be limited to a single PS5 or PS5 Digital console, 2 DualSense controllers, 2 DualSense charging stations, 2 Media remotes and 2 HD cameras.

The launch of this page suggests that PS5 pre-orders — as well as an official price and release date — are imminent. Recent rumors suggest that pre-orders could go live as soon as September 9, with price leaks hinting that Sony's console may cost in the ballpark of $400 to $500. We should know more about the PS5's final price and release date soon, so stay tuned for more.