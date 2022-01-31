PS5 State of Play February 2022 — how to watch and what to expect

Sony has confirmed the next PlayStation State of Play is just around the corner. We’re hoping the live-streamed showcase will offer additional information on some of our most anticipated PS5 games of 2022.

We do know that the first State of Play in 2022 will be primarily dedicated to Gran Turismo 7. But we’re hoping there are a few surprises included as well. Could we perhaps see more gameplay from God of War Ragnarok or maybe the long-rumored The Last of Us Remake will be confirmed?

Nevertheless, we recommend keeping your expectations in check to avoid disappointment. But there still should be plenty of reasons to tune in. Here’s how to watch the PlayStation State of Play for February 2022, as well as what we expect to see during the live stream.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2022

The first PlayStation State of Play of 2022 will take place Wednesday, February 2 at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET and 10 pm. BST. The live-streamed event will be available across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment (we’ll add an embedded link to this article once available).

The showcase is slated to last 30 minutes and will primarily showcase Gran Turismo 7 running on PS5.

What to expect at PlayStation State of Play February 2022

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed that “just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7” will be offered.

As excited as we are for GT7, we’re hoping there’s more to this showcase that is being left as a surprise. Hogwarts Legacy has recently been tipped for a new trailer in February/March, could we finally get fresh details on the Harry Potter RPG here?

We advise keeping expectations in check, so don’t expect any new details on Spider-Man 2 or Marvel’s Wolverine. There’s a strong possibility this State of Play will be used to show off Gran Turismo 7 and nothing else. Even so, it will still be worth watching as the driving simulator is shaping up to be a phenomenal showcase of the PS5’s graphical potential.