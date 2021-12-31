Most anticipated PS5 games 2022: Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and more

2022 looks set to be a big year for the PS5. The second full year of a console’s lifecycle is typically when it starts to find its groove, and the PS5 is shaping up to be no exception.

In 2021 a lot of our most anticipated PS5 games ended up being delayed, and while that was disappointing at the time, it has resulted in the gaming calendar for 2022 being stacked with fantastic-looking titles set to release at a regular clip.

Recent months have been dominated by discussions of Xbox Series X exclusives, while PS5 had an unusual trim year in terms of first-party software. That definitely won’t be the case in 2022 as Sony is bringing heavy hitters like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok to its flagship console.

There are already dozens of 2022 releases we can't wait to play, which makes picking a shortlist of our most anticipated PS5 games coming next year a tough task, but below are the games we wish we could be playing right now. Note, these games are listed in release order rather than ranked by our current anticipation levels.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (January 28)

(Image credit: Sony)

Bundling together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the Legacy of Thieves Collection is giving two of the best PS4 games some well-deserved spit and polish.

Both of these games still look absolutely fantastic even half a decade on from release, so neither really needs remastering but we’re most excited about the confirmed performance boost. Both games will be able to run at up to 120 fps, which will make the explosive action the Uncharted series is known for feel even more dynamic and cinematic than ever.

Sony has opted to offer owners of either game on PS4 the chance to upgrade to the collection on PS5 for just $10, which is much appreciated.

Sifu (February 8)

(Image credit: PlayStation | YouTube)

Looking sort of like the John Wick/The Raid simulator we’ve always wanted, Sifu instantly caught our attention when it was first showcased during a State of Play live stream in February.

This martial arts-focused beat ‘em up will cast you as a young man on a quest for revenge against five assassins who murdered his family. Inspired by Pak Mei kung fu, players will have access to more than 150 different attacks and you’ll have to memorize most of them if you want to survive as Sifu will be tough.

The game also boasts rouge-like elements that will make each defeat feel impactful. The distinctive art style is another aspect of Sifu that has definitely caught our attention. We can’t wait to live out our kung fu fantasies in early February.

Horizon Forbidden West (February 18)

(Image credit: Sony)

The sequel to one of the PS4’s most popular exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West has been a long time coming. We can’t wait to return to Horizon's world of roaming mechanical beasts, and unravel another mystery while savaging for resources and bringing down colossal foes.

Forbidden West is promising even greater enemy variety, an environmentally diverse map and an engaging story that will see returning protagonist Aloy on a quest to discover the source of a mysterious plague that kills everything it infects. Underwater exploration is one of the new mechanics in this sequel, and the mere thought of battling robotic aquatic creatures already has us plenty excited.

Originally scheduled for 2021, PS5 gamers have had to patiently wait for Horizon Forbidden West’s adjusted February 2022 release date, but it’s looking like the tortious delay will be worth it in the end.

Elden Ring (February 25)

(Image credit: From Software )

Few developers manage to command the level of respect through name recognition alone as From Software. For many players, just knowing that From worked on a game is enough to convince them to play.

We don’t want to tempt fate but Elden Ring looks to be another masterpiece from the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki. The legendary game director has teamed up with Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin this time, so we expect Elden Ring to offer a lore-rich story and deeply engrossing world to traverse.

Speaking of the game’s world, Elden Ring is the first truly open-world game in the Souls-like genre. From definitely aren’t resting on their laurels with this one, taking its established structure and adding an enticing level of freedom to explore how you see fit. We look forward to dying hundreds of times to whatever sinister foes roam the Lands Between in February.

Gran Turismo 7 (March 4)

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Racing games are often used as a yardstick for judging a new console’s true power, and Gran Turismo 7 is certainly shaping up to be a fantastic showcase of the PS5’s graphical potential.

The last game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, will turn five years old in 2022 so the passionate GT community is definitely deserving of a fresh title in the series. While the likes of Xbox’s Forza Horizon series focus on more arcade-style driving, Gran Turismo is known for providing a “real driving simulator” experience.

Petrolheads will no doubt be playing this one extensively, and with the return of the GT Simulation Mode (aka a substantial single-player campaign) and a full suite of online features, there will be plenty of content to keep them busy all year long.

Forspoken (May 24)

(Image credit: Square-Enix)

A new generation of consoles is often accompanied by a range of completely new titles, and Forspoken definitely looks like a breath of fresh air compared to the same old sequels and franchise reboots.

Forspoken is coming exclusively to the PS5 and PC in May and seriously impressed us during a recent hands-off demo presentation . The game will follow a young protagonist named Frey who is transported from New York to the fantasy world of Athia and must use her newly acquired magical powers to find a way home — sounds intriguing enough.

The gameplay will place a heavy emphasis on speed and mobility with Frey being able to perform essentially magical parkour to navigate across the game’s expansive open-world. From the footage we’ve seen, Forspoken looks like it could be a refreshing and truly next-gen experience. We can’t wait to get our hands on it next Spring.

Ghostwire: Tokyo (2022)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Most likely Bethesda’s PlayStation swansong, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed-exclusive (thanks to a deal inked before Microsoft bought ZeniMax) from the developer of the Evil Within series, Tango Gameworks.

Tango is switching things up here rather than sticking to their proven formula. Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person active-adventure game that gives you access to a range of paranormal abilities in order to defeat spirits that are haunting the famous Japanese capital city.

Definitely file Ghostwire under “games we’d like to see more from” for now. We’ve only seen a small sizzle reel of gameplay, but what’s been showcased so far has certainly caught our attention if not fully sold on us the game’s core premise quite yet.

God of War Ragnarok (2022)

(Image credit: Sony)

The initial God of War Ragnarok teaser trailer featured zero gameplay, and it didn’t even contain any cinematic footage either. In fact, even the actual name of the game wasn’t confirmed until later. It didn’t matter, we were already sold on the sequel to one of the PS4’s crowning achievements from day one.

Since then we’ve been treated to some gameplay and it’s fair to say that our anticipation levels are reaching fever pitch. The 2018 reboot of God of War was a truly special game, and we can’t wait to reunite with Kratos and Atreus as they venture across the Nine Realms in preparation for the prophesied end of the world.

We’re expecting stunning new worlds to explore, more of the series brutal but highly satisfying combat, a deeply compelling narrative, and the chance to throw the Leviathan axe around once again. We’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed that this one doesn’t slip into 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy (2022)

(Image credit: WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy has become something of a gaming enigma. Originally announced in September 2020 for release in 2021, at the start of the year it was confirmed the game had been pushed in 2022 and we’ve heard nothing since.

Fans have become increasingly impatient for news, and it’s easy to see why. The Harry Potter series is one of the most beloved franchises in existence, but in the gaming world, it’s been mostly neglected beyond disappointing movie tie-ins and a few LEGO titles. Fans have waited a long time for a game like Hogwarts Legacy to come around.

Set more than 100 years before the boy who lived steps foot in the iconic magic school, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to create their own character and then live out the life of a young wizard in training, with a dark mystery to unravel thrown in for good measure.

Not only will you be sorted in one of the famous Hogwarts houses, but the included morality system will let you decide if you want to be more of a Weasley or a Malfoy. Freed of the shackles that come with being tied to a movie, Hogwarts Legacy could well be the game that Harry Potter fans have been dreaming about for years.