PS5 restock: Best Buy, GameStop, Sony Direct expected to have stock this week

A new week is upon us, which means new chances to score PS5 restock. Although we saw a few console drops last week, there were multiple big-box retailers who went quiet. Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Sony Direct, for instance, have gone days without any PS5 news.

That means this week could be a busy week for PS5 restocks. Plus, with back to school sales in full swing, anything is possible as retailers compete for your back to school dollars.

PS5 restock tracker — where to find stock

Who will have PS5 restock this week?

According to PS5 tracker and TechRadar editor-in-chief Matt Swider, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart are likely to have PS5 consoles this week. Swider estimates that a GameStop PS5 drop could happen on Wednesday, July 14. That would be exactly 13 days since the retailer's last online PS5 restock, which occurred at the start of the month.

One thing to keep in mind is that GameStop PS5 drops are initially offered to PowerUp Reward Pro members. Membership costs $15 per year and comes with other perks like a GameInformer subscription, an extra 10% trade-in credit, and more.

Swider also estimates that Walmart could have PS5 consoles as early as Thursday, July 15. Although Walmart had restock on July 1, it was a very short-lived console drop, which lasted minutes.

Finally, it's been weeks since we've seen a PS5 restock from Sony Direct. The retailer, which sometimes holds exclusive invite-only restocks, offers one of the best methods of scoring a PS5. That's because they usually give a 30-minutes heads up before their virtual queue opens. Sony Direct typically has invite-only restocks at 3 p.m. ET and general access restocks at 5 p.m. ET.