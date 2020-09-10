PS5 price announced — for the gold-plated version

The PS5's price hasn't been announced yet. But what we do know how much it'll cost you if you want your next-gen PlayStation to be coated in gold.

The pre-order phase for Truly Exquisite's gold-plated PS5 is opening today at 3 p.m. BST, and unlike Sony there's an actual price tag of about £8,000, which converts to $10,421.

In case you didn't read our earlier report on this decadent device, Truly Exquisite, a UK-based luxury customization brand, is offering its gold-plating service for the PS5. It already offers it for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the iPad, iPad Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12. You can also get some sneakers and electric ride-on cars encrusted in Swarovski crystals if you're feeling particularly like Mansa Musa.

It'll cost you £7,999 if you want the PS5 clad in 18 karat rose gold, £8,099 if you'd prefer a 24k, or £8,199 if you fancy a platinum finish instead. These prices are just for the Digital Edition though. It'll cost an extra £100 for any coating if you want to have it done to the standard PS5 with the disc drive, although that extra money probably isn't a problem if you're already willing to spend so much in the first place.

Of course it would be simply terrible if your peripherals didn't match your new glittering console. That's why you can get a golden DualSense controller for £649 and a golden Pulse 3D wireless headset for £399.

If you're keen, then you'd better act quickly. There will only be 250 of these made in total. But the good news is they'll ship the console and accessories around the world for free, and package it up in a "luxury wooden display box."

If you don't have this money lying around, you have our sympathies. Like the rest of us, you'll have to wait for Sony to open its own preorders and announce the price of the console. This will likely happen soon, since the PS5 is expected to go on sale in November, with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S no doubt not too far behind.

We've learned this week that the Xbox Series X will cost $499/£449, while the Series S costs $299/£249. With the PS5 expected to cost around $500 - $600, it'll be hard for Sony to compete with its cheaper rivals, even without the precious metals.