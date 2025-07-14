ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X prices leak — prepare for a premium cost

We know a lot about the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, with Microsoft's new gaming handhelds rumored to arrive this October, but prices have yet to be officially announced. Now, we may have an idea thanks to a leak — and they look to be pricey.

An official Spanish Asus Store (spotted by Notebookcheck) seemingly reveals the prices for the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, shown by typing "Xbox Ally" in the search bar of the site. It shows the base Xbox Ally will be priced at €599, while the Xbox Ally X will come in at €899.

This puts the standard model at around $699/£519 and the premium Ally X version at $1,050/£779. Of course, pricing in different regions is sure to be adjusted, especially in the U.S. with tariffs. However, if accurate, these Xbox handhelds will be another set of premium-priced gaming handhelds.

(Image credit: Asus Store by MacMan)

Interestingly, known leaker eXtas1s suggests the regular Xbox Ally with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip will be priced from $499, while the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme-equipped ROG Xbox Ally X will start at $799. These are far more attractive price points, but seeing the leaked prices indicates these could be at least $100 more.

The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are set to launch this fall, with rumors suggesting an October release date (with pre-orders expected to arrive in August). We'll know the official price of these gaming handhelds soon, but it's already looking like these consoles will match the competition of other premium handhelds.

Expected pricing

(Image credit: Microsoft / Asus)

With the latest AMD processors, upgraded specs and new Xbox Experience app launching with the consoles, it isn't surprising that Microsoft's upcoming handhelds would come with premium price tags — not unlike other recent PC gaming handhelds.

To put this into perspective, the recent Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS starts at $549 with a Ryzen Z2 Go chip, with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme coming in at $829. Along with this, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ starts at $899 with its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip.

As for Asus' previous offerings, the ROG Ally is set at $699, while the beefier ROG Ally X is priced from $799. With the price leak in mind, the Xbox versions could look slightly different. We previously predicted the ROG Xbox Ally will be around $599 or less, while the ROG Xbox Ally X could drop somewhere between $799 to $999.

Unsurprisingly, this puts both models well ahead of the $449 Nintendo Switch 2, with the highest-end $649 Steam Deck OLED being just ahead of the rumored pricing of the base ROG Xbox Ally. All that said, Asus' handhelds offer some of the most powerful handheld gaming performance on the market, and with the upgraded Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip (along with the less powerful Z2 A processor), these are set to be high-end portable gaming machines.

There's still a lot to learn about Asus' upcoming Xbox handhelds, and it won't be long until we see if they belong among the best gaming handhelds around.