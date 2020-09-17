PS Plus Collection for PS5 revealed — how it compares to Xbox Game Pass

The PlayStation Plus Collection was one of Sony's many announcements yesterday at the PS5 event, and still an interesting one despite all the other exciting pieces of news we learned.

Part of the existing PS Plus subscription service, the Collection will let users download many popular PS4 games. It's quite similar to Xbox's Game Pass: a more established service that has done well during the Xbox One's life cycle, and will continue to be available on the Xbox Series X.

Here are the titles that have been announced so far for the PS Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

Glancing over these, you have a good selection of PS4 exclusives like God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Bloodborne, as well as some of the biggest cross-platform titles of the previous generation, like Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7.

This 18-strong list is a little short compared to the hundreds of games you get with Game Pass, though. Sony has promised to add to the list once the PS5 launches, but it may still be some time before you'd consider it a proper Game Pass rival.

Also, your methods of playing are much more limited on the PS5. Game Pass lets you play on Xbox consoles, PCs and certain Android phones, depending on which version of the subscription you plump for. PS Plus Collection only works via downloads onto the PS5, as far as we know right now, which is far less flexible.

The PS5 is currently available for pre-order, but will arrive in stores on November 12. Its most prominent features are its new haptic-focused DualSense controller, its 3D audio capabilities, its ray-tracing functionality and its SSD-enhanced gameplay. The latter two features, it shares with the Xbox Series X.