5 cheap Prime Day deals for creating the ultimate home gym

Looking for Prime Day deals on home gym equipment? We've found them for you, reader. As we head into the winter months, right now is the perfect time to shape up your workout space.

Whether you're a beginner or fitness guru, there's a Prime Day deal on home gym equipment for you. Of course, if you're entirely new to working out at home or have any particular health conditions, you might want to consult your doctor before making home gym purchases. But for the most part, you'll find a deal below that's right for you — and for your wallet. Seriously, we're seeing savings of more than $300 on certain items.

Check out all the best Prime Day deals on home gym equipment, from affordable treadmills and total gyms to resistance bands and floor mats.

Letsfit resistance bands: was $10 now $5 @ Amazon

Score a pack of 5 resistance bands for just $5 during Prime Day. This affordable set can be used to exercise all your muscles thanks to varying levels of resistance. If you don't have the room for a workout machine, resistance bands are space-saving alternative for getting in shape.

Sunny Air Walk Elliptical: was $129 now $93 @ Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E902 Air Walk Trainer Elliptical targets muscles in your arms and legs for a full-body cardio workout. Although its weight limit is just 220 pounds, this is the cheapest and most compact elliptical you'll find find on sale during Prime Day.

BalanceFrom floor mats: was $60 now $48 @ Amazon

These top-rated floor tiles puzzle together to create a 24-square-foot padded workout area. Plus the mat's moisture resistant finish makes it easy to clean, even when you're getting your sweatiest workout on.

Total Gym APEX G5: was $619 now $499 @ Amazon

The Total Gym APEX G5 offers a versatile strength training experience, bringing all the accessories you'd find at a traditional gym to the comfort of your own home. When you buy this all-in-one machine right now, you'll be able to start your own workout program right at home with over 80 different exercises.

NordicTrack Treadmill: was $1,999 now $1,672 @ Amazon

Save $327 on the premium NordicTrack Treadmill with this epic Prime Day deal. You'll also get a free 1-year iFit membership ($396 value) for interactive personal training and live classes. The NordicTrack is the Lamborghini of treadmills — yes, it's pricey, but you get every ounce of luxury you pay for.

