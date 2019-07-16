Act Fast: iPad Pro Is $200 Off for Prime Day

Update 4:58 pm ET: The 64GB model looks to be sold out but the deal may return soon. The $1,149 128GB version is $949 or $199 off.

The iPad Pro is the fastest tablet ever and it could even replace your laptop. And now for Prime Day you can save $200 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which brings the price down to $799.

Here's the deal. The discounted price is currently $849, but you'll save an additional $50 at checkout.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $999, now just $799 @ Amazon

A great deal, the iPad Pro packs a blazing A12X Bionic processor, a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Retina display and Face ID into a slim slate. You also get four speaker sound and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

The iPad Pro puts many Windows laptops to shame when it comes to performance, thanks to its formidable A12X Bionic chip. You can do everything from edit videos and photos to serious gaming without a hiccup.

And soon you'll be able to do more with this power with iPadOS, which is in public beta now and brings new multitasking features and a more desktop-like feel to the platform.

The display on this slate is a sight to behold. It's not OLED-great, but this 12.9-inch Retina Display is one of the best on any tablet. The panel supports both True Tone (which changes the color temperature based on ambient lighting) and a wide color gamut.

Other highlights of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro include Face ID for quick unlocking (and Apple Pay) and up to 10 hours of battery life.

With the money you'll save, you'll have plenty of dough left over to invest in an Apple Pencil or Apple's keyboard.