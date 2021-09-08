PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War 2, Horizon Forbidden West and all the PS5 games to expect

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 is just around the corner. It’s a good thing too because Sony has been rather quiet on the games front this year. The gaming titan didn't have an official presence at E3 2021 and only offered a few smaller announcements during Gamescom 2021.

PlayStation enthusiasts have had to survive off only a few underwhelming State of Play presentations. However, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 taking place on September 9, is primed to be the platform’s biggest event of the year. In fact, last year’s showcase gave us our first look at the PS5 console itself, as well as the machine’s launch date and price.

We definitely don’t expect any announcements this year of the same scale. Especially because Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog to confirm that its next-gen VR headset won't be included in the presentation. Nevertheless, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 is likely to give us an extended look at some of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games, likely alongside some new reveals.

Which specific games will be included in the showcase is a secret being kept under lock and key. But that doesn’t mean we can’t make some logical predictions about what viewers can expect to see. Below are just some of the games we expect to be featured in the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

God of War 2: Ragnarok (very likely)

(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War: Ragnarok is set to be a sequel to 2018’s God of War reboot was teased at the end of last year’s PlayStation Showcase. But since then we’ve practically heard nothing about the game. Earlier this year it's 2021 launch window was delayed to 2022, but otherwise, we’ve not heard a peep from developer Santa Monica Studio.

The smart money would suggest that will change very soon. We might not get all the details we’re craving, a release date would be top of our list. But expect Kratos and Atreus to pop up during the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West (very likely)

(Image credit: Sony)

Horizon Forbidden West was recently featured at Gamescom 2021, with the sequel getting a February 2022 release date. Pre-orders for the game also opened last week, and Sony caused some backlash by initially not offering a free PS5 upgrade for PS4 players — that decision has since been reversed.

We got an extended look at Forbidden West gameplay in a State of Play live stream back in May. But it would make a lot of sense for Aloy to make another appearance on September 9 now Sony has begun its pre-order campaign. Of all the games on this list, Horizon Forbidden West seems the most likely to show up.

Gran Turismo 7 (very likely)

(Image credit: Sony)

Gran Turismo 7 is another exclusive that first debuted at the PlayStation Showcase 2020. Originally scheduled to launch this year, it’s been delayed into 2022 due to development complications tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racing games are often used to showcase a console’s true graphical potential, so don’t be surprised if Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best-looking games on PS5. Although it will also be coming to PS4, which hopefully won’t force developer Polyphony Digital to downscale its ambitions.

PlayStation definitely needs a rival to Forza Horizon 5, which is launching exclusively on the Xbox Series X (and PC) this fall. So expect Gran Turismo 7 to be shown off at the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

New exclusive IP (very likely)

(Image credit: Sony)

Earlier this year PlayStation Studios head, Hermen Hulst, confirmed that Sony has 25 PS5 games in development, and “nearly half” of those titles are new IPs not based on existing series or brands.

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 is almost certainly going to include a few unannounced games, it seems likely that at least one will be a new exclusive IP. Perhaps Sony-owned Bend Studios is ready to show off its next game?

GTA 5 (very likely)

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is coming to the PS5 on November 11. It will be the game’s third release on a Sony platform after launching on PS3 in 2013 and then being re-released on PS4 a year later.

While the launch date is only two months away, we have very few details about what improvements will be made to the popular world-open game for its bespoke PS5 edition. Rockstar is claiming it will be an “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5 and the PlayStation Showcase 2021 would be a good place to show off the game's fresh coat of paint.

Hogwarts Legacy (somewhat likely)

(Image credit: WB Games)

It’s been a tortuous year for Harry Potter fans excited for the first Wizarding World console game in more than a decade. Hogwarts Legacy was delayed into 2022 in January and has subsequently vanished into thin air.

The game was announced during last year’s PS5 reveal showcase, so it’s reasonable to assume that its developer has been waiting for this year’s iteration for Hogwart Legacy to make its second appearance. Some actual gameplay would go down a treat with eager fans.

Final Fantasy 16 (somewhat likely)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16 has been a no-show all year. So the PlayStation Showcase 2021 seems like an opportune time to provide further insight into the latest entry in the long-running series.

We’ve already got an excellent trailer and some juicy details last year, but we’d love to know more about the next mainline entry in the franchise. If 16 doesn’t make the cut then hopefully we at least get a first look at Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

Infamous reboot (somewhat likely)

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Just a couple of days ago we’d have filed this one under “wishful thinking." The Infamous franchise has remained dormant since 2014 and original series developer Sucker Punch moved onto Ghost of Tsushima. However, online rumors have started circling that the superhero series is set to get a revival.

Sony also renewed the Infamous webpage domain last year, which has further added fuel to the speculation. What form a new entry in the series would take remains unknown. It could be a sequel to 2014’s Infamous: Second Son, a fresh take via a reboot, or a remake of the original and/or its sequel.

Of course, this could just be a false rumor with no substance, but we’ll have to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 to find out.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021

To find out which games are actually featured, you’ll need to know how to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021. That’s where we can help. The event will be streamed on Thursday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

It’s been confirmed that it will last around 40 minutes and it will be available to watch on a range of platforms including YouTube and Twitch. Presumably, after the show ends an on-demand version will be available for those who can’t make the live stream.