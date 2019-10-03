Pixel 4 Full Specs Leak with New 'Pixel Neural Core'

We’ve seen many Pixel 4 leaks in the past few weeks, from the design and camera to the new Motion Sense gestures. Now we have the full specs for Google's flagship smartphone.

9to5Google claims to have obtained the official spec sheet for the Pixel 4 series. And it looks like nearly all the rumors are pretty much all true, but leakers have until now missed out on a couple of fun details.

Pixel 4 Leaked Specs (Image credit: Google) Display: Pixel 4: 5.7-inch OLED with 90Hz Smooth Display/Pixel 4 XL: 6.3-inch OLED with 90Hz Smooth Display

CPU: Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

microSD Slot? No

Rear Cameras: Dual: 12.2 MP primary wide (ƒ/1.73); 16 MP telephoto

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery Size: Pixel 4: 2,800 mAh/Pixel 4 XL: 3,700 mAh

Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

The displays indeed have smooth 90Hz refresh rates on both sizes of Pixel 4, with the standard size being 5.7 inches and the XL being 6.3 inches. The size difference also means different resolutions - with the normal sized display having FHD+, and the larger having Quad HD.

Within, you’ll find a Snapdragon 855 CPU combined with 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB storage. While the RAM and CPU are a step up from the last generation, the storage is still the same as the Pixel 3, which isn’t necessarily an issue for everyone, but a 256GB model would have been nice.

That Snapdragon 855 also comes with a ‘Pixel Neural Core’, a previously unknown feature that’s presumably a development of the Pixel Visual Core present in the Pixel 3. This is the brain behind the Pixel series’ amazing photography, and the name makes it clear that Google’s tapping into neural networking to take this technology to the next level.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

While we’re on the topic, there will be two rear cameras - a 12-MP Dual-Pixel sensor combined with a 16-MP telephoto sensor. The 12-MP sensor may well be the same one you find on the current Pixel, but the 16-MP telephoto model is completely new. The specs sheet doesn’t tell us the magnification, but going by what rivals use, it could be anything from 2x to 5x optical zoom. Oddly, there's no mention of a front camera on this sheet, but we're expecting an 8MP single lens from what other rumors have told us.

Microsoft Shocks the World with Surface Duo: A Dual-Screen Android Phone

The battery capacity in the Pixel 4 was one of the stranger rumors we heard, since it was said to be smaller than the Pixel 3’s. This specs sheet seems to confirm that leak. The standard Pixel 4 will reportedly have a 2,800mAh battery, 115mAh less than the equivalent Pixel 3. It’s not a big difference, but usually these numbers increase instead of decrease. Let’s hope Google’s upgraded the battery management software to compensate. The Pixel 4 XL will have more capacity though, 3,700mAh up from 3,430mAh.

The Motion Sense feature refers to the new air gestures powered by the Soli radar system. We’ve seen Motion Sense in action in a leaked promotional video, which shows how you can turn off alerts and skip songs with a wave. Google had already confirmed this feature, so this isn’t a surprise.

Other miscellaneous features include stereo speakers and Face Unlock, both new additions, and the Titan M Security chip, which debuted on the Pixel 3. In addition, Google is offering three years of OS and security updates, so you’ll be able to enjoy the latest software features for a fair time to come yet.