Pakistan vs Namibia live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

The Pakistan vs Namibia live stream will almost certainly see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan vs Namibia live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The Pakistan vs Namibia live stream takes place today (Tuesday, November 2).

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That's because Pakistan currently sit top of Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, with three wins from three games. And with their closest rivals, Afghanistan and New Zealand, still to play each other, victory today would mean they couldn't be caught by both.

In truth, Pakistan are likely to go through whatever happens here, given that their remaining game after this is against Scotland, the weakest team left in the competition. But they'll still want to wrap things up as early as possible and have the option of resting players in that final group game ahead of the tougher tests to come.

They could of course choose to rest players in this game, with essential stars such as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan candidates to be benched as a safeguard against injury. And with the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali waiting in the squad, they'd hardly be much weaker if they did make changes.

Namibia currently sit fourth in the group and could conceivably qualify themselves — but honestly, that won't happen, not least because they still have to play New Zealand and India after this. But this has been a successful tournament for them, and they'll be looking to gain some experience and take a few more scalps before they bow out. They're unlikely to make changes for the game.

Ultimately, this should be a comfortable win for Pakistan, but a shock is always possible. Find out what happens by watching the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream at the T20 World Cup.

And don't forget to visit our full T20 World Cup 2021 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream wherever you are

The Pakistan vs Namibia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in the UK

The Pakistan vs Namibia live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. You'll be able to find it on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1.30 p.m and the game at 2 p.m. GMT (the clocks have gone back, remember, so it's an hour earlier than before).

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99. It's available on virtually every streaming device and is a great option if you just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream on either Willow TV or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are and watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream as if you were sat at home.

Image Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available for Kayo if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream on either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in Pakistan

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports — which means they can enjoy the game for free.

It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website, where they can follow the Pakistan vs Namibia live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.