Overstock semi annual sale knocks 70% off home, kitchen and more

The Overstock semi annual sale is now live with sitewide discounts on everything from athletic apparel to home office furniture. For the next few days, the retailer is taking up to 70% off sectionals, computer desks, nightstands, and more. Even better, Overstock is offering free shipping sitewide.

And with spring less than two weeks away, the Overstock semi annual sale is also slashing the price of patio furniture, outdoor decor, and planters. So we're rounding up the top deals in Overstock's semi annual sale. Remember, sale prices are valid through March 22.

Best Overstock semi annual sales

Home office furniture: deals from $45 @ Overstock

The Overstock semi annual sale is the perfect time to upgrade your home office furniture. If you've been looking for a riser or standing desk, Overstock is taking up to 25% off select risers/desks. Meanwhile, office chairs now start as low as $45. View Deal

Bar carts/barware: from $89 @ Overstock

From apartment-friendly bar carts to outdoor serving tables — Overstock has a wide range of bar carts and barware on sale from $89. Carts on sale range from three-tier carts to mobile mini carts. View Deal

Patio furniture/decor: deals from $10 @ Overstock

Spring is less than two weeks away and the Overstock semi annual sale is chock full of patio furniture deals. Whether you're looking for gardening tools, terra cotta planters, or patio chairs, chances are you'll find something you need at Overstock. View Deal

Mattresses on sale: deals from $186 @ Overstock

From memory foam to lates, the Overstock semi annual sale is knocking mattress prices down to as low as $186. Brands on sale include Serta, Lucid, Beautyrest, and Sealy. View Deal

When is the Overstock semi annual sale?

The Overstock semi annual sale just kicked off and will run through March 22. According to Overstock, the sale includes over one million items on sale ranging from mattresses to standing desks. As an added bonus, every deal comes with free shipping.

What should I buy during the Overstock semi annual sale?

With spring around the corner, you'll find that Overstock's best sales are on outdoor and home decor, such as patio furniture, outdoor barware, and more. That said, not everyone lives in a house and you'll also find excellent deals on bedding, workout gear, and home office furniture.