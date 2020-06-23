OnePlus Z just confirmed by OnePlus CEO — here's what to expect

OnePlus just confirmed the development of a new budget handset that will almost certainly be the OnePlus Z, though it hasn't spilled all of the details just yet.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the OnePlus forums to reveal the news, stating that "we are bringing the premium, flagship experience that you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line." This announcement comes a day after Lau teased the new phone on Twitter.

"For more than 6 years, that has meant working hard to always deliver the best experience for flagship smartphone users," continued Lau in his post. "However, as we’ve grown together with our community, we know that there are many people who want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, and for a more accessible price."

This new phone line will launch in Europe and India, though Lau teased that the company may expand to North America soon. Lau also suggested readers follow this blank Instagram page, which is currently titled 'OnePlusLiteZThing.'

Lau is likely referring to the OnePlus Z (or OnePlus Nord), a new budget OnePlus phone that has been the subject of leaks and rumors for months. The OnePlus Z is rumored to cost between $499 and $649, and has been tipped to launch next month in July.

The phone is expected to sport a similar design to the OnePlus 8 series, but could drop that phone's AMOLED screen for LCD in order to keep the price down. OnePlus' budget phone may sport a Snapdragon 765G processor complete with 5G support, 12GB of RAM, and a camera array that includes a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. A more recent leak suggested the OnePlus Z could even sport a four-camera array, though we're not totally convinced.

Given its specs and price, the OnePlus Z could be a formidable (if slightly more expensive) competitor to the likes of the Google Pixel 4a and iPhone SE. We should know more about the OnePlus Z — including it's official name — in the coming weeks.