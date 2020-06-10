OnePlus Z could have a new name — meet OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Z is likely going to shake up the mid-range phone market when it launches. But it may not be called the OnePlus Z when it goes on sale. It could actually be known as the 'OnePlus Nord,' based on new leaks and a recent trademark application.

Max J and PhoneArena have both referred to the new name, with the former deciding to play a name guessing game with his followers on Twitter. Going with 'Nord' as opposed to 'Z' as a suffix would certainly help a OnePlus budget phone stand out from its rivals — think the Moto Z4 for example. The name could also avoid any confusion with the OnePlus 8, which itself is less expensive than many Android phones with a similar spec sheet.

This wouldn't be the first time this phone has changed names. Originally, the OnePlus Z was known as the OnePlus 8 Lite, thought to be more closely tied to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that launched back in April.

Let's play a game! pic.twitter.com/Fqm0sWKxtWJune 8, 2020

However the current name has since grown in prominence, the logic being that OnePlus wants to link its new phone to its original attempt at a budget device: the 2015 OnePlus X.

PhoneArena points out that OnePlus trademarked "Nord by OnePlus" back in March, according to a listing on the USPTO's website. The trademark said it would apply to smartphones, but also to smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops and other electrical goods. It's a possibility that the Nord name will end up applying to other cheaper OnePlus products.

Another rumor posted by frequent OnePlus leaker Ishan Agarwal purports that the company is intending to launch a cheaper version of the OnePlus TV next month in India. Perhaps this will be the second part of OnePlus' move into budget devices, and will also bear the Nord name.

#OnePlus is launching an affordable version of the #OnePlusTV in India on July 2! What are your thoughts? #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/vVrMTV2J2RJune 8, 2020

The OnePlus Z (or Nord as it may now be called) is also expected to appear in July. This cheaper phone will go up against the iPhone SE and the soon to be released Google Pixel 4a, but will aim at a slightly higher price bracket with better specs to match. These specs include a 90Hz display with a punch-hole selfie camera, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset, a triple rear camera array, and a capacious 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.