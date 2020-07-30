OnePlus Nord already has a big display problem

The OnePlus Nord is reported to be suffering from a frustrating display tinting issue.

The problem was reported by 9to5 Google (via Android Authority), with user stories coming from Reddit and the OnePlus Forums.

The color the display turns is different depending on the user — some say it's green, others say yellow and others say purple. But what all the testimonies have in common is that their brightness is set to around 25% of the maximum available on the Nord when the discoloration happens.

The below video, coming from user leonardoyup on Reddit, shows this effect off well.

If this sounds familiar, that may be because the OnePlus 8 Pro faced a similar issue earlier this year, with users (including me) facing a green-tinted display. This was recently fixed by a software patch, so hopefully the Nord's issue is similarly simple to resolve.

In our OnePlus Nord review, we praised its bright and colorful 6.4-inch OLED display. There was no sign of the tinting problems that others have been reporting.

OnePlus replied to 9to5Google with a statement on the matter. The company says that the discoloration is due to the way OLED displays work, and that users shouldn't be concerned if they notice this happens at low brightness.

The full statement reads: "OnePlus Nord comes with a high quality 90 Hz AMOLED screen. Under specific circumstances of low brightness, a slight display discoloration may occur due to the properties of the AMOLED display – this is characteristic of all OLED displays and the degree of discoloration will vary depending on other properties of the display. This is not a quality issue and will not affect daily usage or the durability of the screen. OnePlus will continue to look into cutting-edge display technologies and strive to deliver the best user experience possible."

This isn't the only hardware issue that was recently revealed to be affecting the Nord. A durability test conducted by YouTuber JerryRigsEverything found that the Nord's outer shell isn't that tough, and will snap far more easily than other smartphones.

If these issues have you rethinking the Nord, there are several alternatives worth considering. The Google Pixel 4a is believed to be arriving imminently, with an even cheaper asking price and what should be excellent photography abilities. The $399 iPhone SE is the best budget phone out there if you don't mind iOS, offering modern performance and all of Apple's excellent apps, albeit in an old-fashioned-looking body.

If you're set on getting a OnePlus device, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro top our list of the best Android phones if you don't mind paying more. But you may want to wait until October, when the OnePlus 8T series is believed to be debuting with some welcome upgrades to the original OnePlus 8 range.