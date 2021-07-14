OnePlus Nord 2 specs possibly revealed — here's what you get

Sorry OnePlus fans, if you were expecting a big display upgrade from the OnePlus Nord 2, then we have some bad news: OnePlus has confirmed the Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

That means the Nord 2's display specs are basically the same as the original OnePlus Nord; that's no bad thing as the Nord has a rather impressive screen for its sub-$500 price. However, some small changes appear to coming to the Nord 2.

Official-looking renders of the Nord 2 were posted by 91mobiles and show off a display with only a single front-facing hole punch-hole camera — the original Nord has two — and what appear to be slightly slimmer bezels.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Hardly a dramatic change. But if these renders are legitimate, then the Nord 2 could have a slightly more aesthetically pleasing screen than its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 2 cameras

Despite being set for a July 22 reveal, OnePlus has been merrily teasing the Nord 2's features, with the largest being some specs for the main camera.

OnePlus said the Nord 2's primary rear camera will feature a 50MP sensor and come with optical image stabilisation. That's a small upgrade on the Nord's 48MP. But the real differences in camera performance will probably come from the software side.

OnePlus has been working with Hasselblad on image processing with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, so we'd be curious to see if that work filters down to the Nord.

Somewhat reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the Nord 2 will have the Sony IMX766 sensor found in the OnePlus 9 handsets and the high-end Oppo Find X3 Pro. But these phones had 48MP cameras and are flagship handsets, something the Nord wasn't and the Nord 2 isn't likely to be. So take this information with a dollop of skepticism.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup.The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS.It's the same one as present in OnePlus 9/9 Pro & OPPO Find X3 Pro.#OnePlusNord2 #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/YE97Cu0RbIJuly 13, 2021 See more

Speaking of cameras, earlier renders have hinted at the Nord 2 having a rear camera array that's of a similar design to the OnePlus 9 handsets.

The original Nord had a pill-shaped camera array, which while neat wasn't exactly eye-catching. In comparison, the OnePlus 9 phones have a oblong/rectangular layout with two large sensors and (depending on the model) one or two smaller cameras below them, giving the camera module a distinct look. If the Nord 2 replicates that, its overall design could be a slick evolution over that of its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 2 software and specs

OnePlus also tweeted that the Nord 2 will come with the latest version of OxygenOS 11, which is to be expected. But the company also said that the Nord 2 will get two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates, which is certainly nice to have in a non-flagship phone.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0cJuly 13, 2021 See more

As for other confirmed specs and features, the most notable is the Nord 2 will opt for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset as opposed to a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-a-chip seen in the original Nord.

The MediaTek chip comes with a suite of AI tech, which OnePlus has said will help deliver better image processing and automatically enhance colors, contrast and resolution of videos in certain apps. Such enhancements can have mixed results in our experience, so we'd have to see this in action to judge whether going with MediaTek over Qualcomm was the right choice.

RAM for the Nord 2 is tipped at 8GB and 12GB, with the battery expected to come in at 4,500 mAh; that'll be a boost of 385 mAh over the Nord's battery.

Pricing for the Nord 2 has yet to be confirmed and it's not set to launch in the U.S. Rather. India will be the first nation to get the next Nord, and the U.K. is set to get the phone too.

The original Nord has a launch price of £379 in the U.K. and later went on sale in the U.S. with prices somewhat varied depending on the seller. But we'd hazard a guess and say the Nord 2 will roughly cost around $450.

We'll find out more when the Nord is full revealed next week. There's a lot of competition in the budget to mid-range Android phone arena, so we're keen to see if the Nord 2 can see OnePlus rise up again to offer phones we can recommend without a shred of doubt.