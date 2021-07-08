OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed with new MediaTek chip made for photo processing

OnePlus recently confirmed the existence of the Nord 2 via a surprise press release. Officially named the “Nord 2 5G”, the phone will sport several enhancements over the original OnePlus Nord, including the MediaTek chipset and AI-based features.

As reported by Techradar , the Nord 2 5G was announced suddenly without warning in a move that’s becoming more and more popular with tech companies nowadays — as evidenced by the recent Nintendo Switch OLED Edition reveal. OnePlus didn't give a solid release date like Nintendo did, however. Instead, the company shared specific Nord 2 5G specs while keeping other notable bits of information, like the phone's price and release date, hidden.

The Nord 2 5G will be OnePlus’ first phone to utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. This is a unique variant by MediaTek that features special AI enhancements to improve image-based experiences. These include automatic color and contrast adjustments in photos and HDR boosts. Essentially, the Nord 2 5G will offer better photo, video and potential streaming capabilities — an AI Resolution Boost feature will enhance video resolution in certain apps — than the original OnePlus Nord.

Similar to Apple's iPhone 13, speculation surrounding the Nord 2 5G is turning up some interesting specifics. Renders based on current information have the Nord 2’s design looking more or less identical to the original Nord. The 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED screen, under-display finger scanner, and rectangular camera bump on the back were all present on the original phone. That said, the Nord 2 5G will apparently have fewer cameras; it’s possible that the new AI features will take the place of the depth and macro sensors.

OnePlus didn’t share battery specs in the press release. One could assume that it will be the same 4,115 mAh battery or something slightly better, considering the Nord 2 is seemingly the same size as the Nord. The speedy charging speeds will most likely return as well.

The Nord 2’s connectivity (5G) and new AI enhancements brought on by the MediaTek chipset is what’ll really set it apart from last year’s model. Especially if these improvements don’t translate into a significant price increase at launch.

OnePlus typically offers budget friendly phones without sacrificing utility. The Nord 2 5G will follow suit, with its solid features and potentially low price point. OnePlus will continue to doll out information on this phone as we get closer to launch. Here’s hoping that the Nord 2 5G will present a decent improvement over 2020’s Nord when it releases later this year.