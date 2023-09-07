OnePlus 12 leak just revealed big design upgrade

It seems the OnePlus 12 has received a surprise design change. And fortunately a new render from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, supposedly based on a pre-production device, apparently shows us what's changed.

The revised design still looks a lot like the current OnePlus 11, with a round camera bump on the back and a curved display on the front. The main change is a somewhat subtle rework of how the cameras in the circular bump are laid out.

In the initial renders OnLeaks published, the bottom half of the camera block was taken up by a large rectangular assembly that's assumed to be a periscope zoom camera. Now though, the periscope camera's been contained in the same rounded lens as the other two sensors above it, with a fourth blanked-out circle making the block look more symmetrical.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

A periscope lens would be a fantastic upgrade for the next OnePlus flagship phone. It's been rumored for some time, with a possible 64MP sensor behind it, so chances seem high that it'll appear. We've also heard claims that the OnePlus 12 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, plus offer 100W wired fast charging and 50MP main and ultrawide cameras.

OnePlus will likely launch the 12 by the end of the year, but may not go on sale outside of China until early 2024. If that's the timing OnePlus goes with, the OnePlus 12 will have to prove it's not only better than the incoming iPhone 15 Pro series but also the Samsung Galaxy S24 series too.

We may get a OnePlus flagship phone launch before then though. The partly confirmed OnePlus Open foldable phone should arrive before the year is out, and we certainly can't wait to try out OnePlus' rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold.