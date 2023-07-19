OnePlus 12 leaks claim big camera upgrades — and January release date

A big OnePlus 12 specs leak, courtesy of OnLeaks and Smartprix, has revealed several details we expected, but also some large upgrades that may be coming to the phone's photography kit and battery life.

For cameras, the OnePlus 12 will again offer a trio of rear sensors, tuned with the help of partnering camera maker Hasselblad. These cameras will apparently be a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The 50MP ultrawide camera would be a resolution upgrade from the OnePlus 11's 48MP sensor, with the main camera being, on its face, the same. But it's the telephoto camera that's most interesting here.

A 64MP resolution and 3x zoom sounds far better than the 32MP sensor 2x zoom on the OnePlus 11, and more in line with what the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14 Pro offers. However it doesn't compete with the 10x zoom found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, nor would it match up to the rumored 6x zoom we'll be getting on the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. Considering the alleged design of the OnePlus 12, which suggested the telephoto camera is using a periscope system for more powerful zoom, it's odd that the rumored magnification on the next OnePlus flagship is so low.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OnePlus 12: Rumored specs summary Launch date January 2024 Display 6.7-inch 2K OLED Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto Front camera 32MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,400 mAh Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless

OnePlus will apparently also add an impressively large 5,400 mAh battery to the OnePlus 12, beating the usual 5,000 mAh cell size found in the OnePlus 11 and other flagship Android phones. To power up that battery, we can expect 100W charging like the OnePlus 11, as well as 50W wireless charging, OnLeaks and Smartprix tell us. Don't be surprised if the U.S. model charges slower though, as voltage differences have meant lower wattages and slower speeds for American OnePlus buyers compared to the rest of the world for the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro before it.

We're also told by this leak that the OnePlus 12 will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip used in most flagship Android phones this year. It'll be joined by up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and run Android 14 in the form of OxygenOS 14, the leaks continue.

Meanwhile, the screen will supposedly be a 6.7-inch 2K number with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, as you get on the OnePlus 11. It'll also feature a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen and an alert slider on the side rail, as most OnePlus phones offer

Coming next January?

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / OnLeaks)

Elsewhere in the world of smartphone leaks, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the OnePlus 12 will be launching in January, most likely after the next-gen rivals from Apple and Google launch (the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 series), but before Samsung releases the Galaxy S24.

We previously had heard there would be a China-only launch in December, which fits with OnePlus' launch pattern for the past couple of years. It's unfortunate that there's likely going to be a big gap between the phone's debut and it actually being available for purchase (or for us to review and tell you if it's good or not). But in the grand scheme of things, it's not too long to wait.

If January sounds too far off for you, then keep in mind that we could be seeing the OnePlus Open, OnePlus' first-ever foldable phone, debut next month.