One of Amazon’s best-selling mattress toppers is on sale for just $84

If you want to upgrade your guest bed in time for Christmas, the 4” Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is an easy way to do so – and it’s on sale from just $84.98 at Amazon today. A queen size is down to $109.98 (was $129.99), with a Cal king costing $127.49 (was $149.99).

This isn’t a 4” thick slab of gel memory foam - it’s a two-part topper, with a 1” removable pillow top plus a 3” layer of foam. Even so, the Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Gel Memory Foam Topper has over 23,000 user reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

It’s a good choice for making guest beds softer, and many users love it for relieving pressure points on the back and hips. But if you have joint pain, we’d argue that the best mattress topper for you is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme (from $299 at Amazon). It’s more expensive, but you get 3” of award-winning, NASA-developed Tempur to cradle your body.

Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $99.99 $84.98 at Amazon

Save up to $22.50 - This isn’t a big saving, but it will get you a well-rated and already affordable bed topper for even less. Each size is discounted in the Ultra Soft version, which comprises a 1” pillow top cover and a 3” gel memory foam pad. The cover is removable, and the cooling gel foam means it’s a tad more breathable than other types.

Sleep Innovations Enhanced Support Mattress Topper (king and Cal king): was Sleep Innovations Enhanced Support Mattress Topper (king and Cal king): was $199.99 $127.49 at Amazon

Save $72.50 - Only the king and Cal king sizes are on sale with the Enhanced Support topper, made of a 2” pillow top plus a 2” gel memory foam layer. As with the Ultra Soft version, the top layer is removable for washing, though shake it out after cleaning to stop it from bunching up.

Sleep Innovations Cooling Mattress Topper: from Sleep Innovations Cooling Mattress Topper: from $99.99 $67.98 at Amazon

Save up to $34.50 - This is a the better mattress topper deal of the three if you sleep hot and need extra cooling power for your current mattress. The 2” version and the 3” version are on sale, and both are designed to sit directly on top of your mattress to give you an instant hit of pressure relief and comfort.

A bed topper is a quick and clever way to give your old bed, or a guest bed, an instant hit of comfort and support. The 4” Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a decent short-term solution if you don’t have the budget to buy a new hybrid or memory foam mattress, but don’t expect the topper to last years because it isn’t designed to.

We have also spotted a couple of user reviews for the Enhanced Support version that complain of fill bunching up and the cover bobbling post-machine wash. So follow the manufacturer’s instructions and shake out the topper after cleaning to keep it even and pillowy for longer.

Still, for the low price (especially when on sale), this Sleep Innovations offering is a cheap way to quickly upgrade a bed. And with 87% of those 23,000 user reviews rating it at 4 stars or higher, it’s clearly hitting the mark for a lot of people.

To keep your mattress in tip-top shape for longer, also consider investing in one of the best mattress protectors for your budget. They don’t have to cost much but they will safeguard against stains, spillages and allergens. This is vital if you have bought a new bed and it’s still within its trial period, as not using a protector may void the terms of being able to return it.

