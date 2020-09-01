Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 specs revealed in last-minute leak

There’s mere hours to go before Nvidia takes the covers off its next-generation GeForce graphics cards but that’s not stopped a big specs leak from popping up.

Graphics card maker Gainward posted images and specs for its take on the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080, revealing that the former card will have a massive 24GB of GDDR6X video memory and the latter will have a hefty 10GB. Gainward quickly took down the listing for the GPUs but not before our colleagues over at Tom’s Hardware got a glimpse at the specs.

The Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix will come with 5,248 CUDA cores and run at a clock speed of 1,695MHz. As mentioned it will have 24GB of GDDR6X that will be clocked at 9,750MHz and have a bandwidth of 936GB/s. That gives the GPU a mighty specification, but for people who want more information: it will consume 350W at full power and will come with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a connections.

For the Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix, it will have 4,352 CUDA cores and will run at a top clock speed of 1,710MHz. Its 10GB of GDDR6X will be clocked at 9,500MHz and will deliver a bandwidth of 760GB/S. At full power it will consume 320W and it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

In short, these are two powerful next-generation GeForce cards that will make use of Nvidia’s latest Ampere GPU architecture, which is expected to boost graphics performance across the board as well as deliver improved ray-tracing capabilities.

The GeForce RTX 3090, previously thought to be called the RTX 3080 Ti, will lead the pack and is likely to be a rather pricey graphics card for serious PC gaming enthusiasts. Whereas the GeForce RTX 3080 is set to be a significant upgrade over the GeForce RTX 2080, and a card aimed at people who want serious gaming performance but perhaps aren’t ready to drop $1,000 or more on a graphics card.

Of course, pricing is very much in the realms of speculation; we can only go by the rumors we've heard and the prices of the current-generation Turing-based GeForce GPUs. But we’re set to find out a lot more very soon, so take a look at how you can watch the Nvidia GeForce Special Event and check back with Tom’s Guide for all the news from the Nvidia showcase later on today.