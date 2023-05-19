Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 3, start time, channel

How much can a hometown crowd matter? We'll find out in the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream. Because after a second Denver win, LeBron is hoping he'll find his groove in this NBA Playoff live stream — and avoid going down 3-0.

Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream: Game 3 Date: Saturday (May 20)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: ABC/ESPN on Sling TV

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

5 points. That's the thin margin of victory that Denver needed to go up two games to one. How could James have fixed that? Well, if he hit a third of the six 3-point attempts in Game 2? Well, then that could have helped. But he made none of those threes.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic was a beast. His fourth triple-double in a row this post season — with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists — was his fifth in six games.

DraftKings, at the time of publication, has widening odds, with the Lakers (-215) as favorites, and Nuggets (+185) as the underdogs — the opposite odds from Game 3. So, betting $215 on the winning Lakers would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the winning Nuggets would net you $185.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream online (and get ready for the Heat vs. Celtics live stream of game 2):

How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ABC or ESPN3? Even if you can't watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream of Game 3 is on ABC/ESPN3 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Saturday (May 20). This series airs on ESPN and ABC/ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT — which has the entire Celtics vs. Heat series for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Instead, you consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has TNT. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month!

Nuggets vs. Lakers series schedule

All times Eastern

* = if necessary

Game 1: Nuggets 132 , Lakers 126

, Lakers 126 Game 2: Nuggets 108 , Lakers 103

, Lakers 103 Game 3 @ LA: Sat., May 20 @ 8.30 p.m. on ABC, & ESPN3

Game 4 @ LA: Mon., May 22 @ 8.30 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 5 @ Denver: Wed., May 24 @ 8.30 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 6 @ LA: Fri., May 26 @ 8.30 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 7 @ Denver: Sun., May 28 @ 8.30 p.m. on ESPN

Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams around the world

How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in the U.K. will watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream on Sky Sports Arena.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream on SportsNet. It's airing on SN1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Nuggets vs. Lakers live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports, a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Nuggets vs. Lakers live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.