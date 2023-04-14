Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Nottm Forest are in poor form but will have a raucous crowd on their side at the City Ground as they welcome a Manchester United side suddenly hit with injuries to key players — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday, April 16.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (April 17)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd sees an under-pressure Steve Cooper struggling to keep his side in the Premier League, but the fans are still behind the team. Man Utd are still in the Champions League places but will be looking over their shoulder while also balancing European commitments.

Nottm Forest have lost four of their last five games and are in the relegation zone, but all hope is not lost. The bottom of the league table is unbelievably tight and Forest’s home form has been impressive this season, picking up 21 of their 27 points at the City Ground. Man Utd will be a tough opponent but big clubs have struggled in Nottingham with Nottm Forest beating the likes of Liverpool at home this season. After signing so many players this season, a return to the championship could have a devastating effect on the club. Midfielder Ryan Yates, who has impressed this season and defender Serge Aurier could return from injury in time for this game.

Man Utd may be sitting pretty in fourth, but will need to be wary. A costly defeat to Newcastle earlier this month has left them in danger of dropping out of the Champions League places. Erik Ten Hag’s side have been one of the form teams of 2023, but a relentless schedule balancing multiple competitions has been catching up to them. Star forward Marcus Rashford went off injured last week against Everton while key defender Lisandro Martinez hobbled off during Thursday’s Europa League match against Sevilla with both set to miss this crucial game. Erik Ten Hag’s men will expect a battle in Nottingham, but will they be up for the fight?

With pressure on both sides at both ends of the table, the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream is essential viewing for Premier League fans. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)



You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).