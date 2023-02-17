Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Nottm Forest may have a small cushion between them and the relegation zone but they can’t afford to ease up yet. Man City may have just beaten Arsenal, but that will mean little without a win to follow it up. With uncertainty off the pitch, Man City will be hoping to show there’s no doubt they’re worthy of the Premier League title.

Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream date, time, channels The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After struggling before the World Cup, Nottm Forest have looked a different team since the break and have won three of their last five league games. Man City looked to be out of the title race just a few weeks ago but Arsenal's stuttering form has seen them close the gap to their rivals. With four wins in the last five, Pep Guardiola’s side is the form team of the division and both confidence and expectations will be high as they travel to the City Ground.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream anywhere

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN

Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams by country

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream in the UK

Nottm Forest vs Man City kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Nottm Forest vs Man City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Man City stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Nottm Forest vs Man City preview

Steve Cooper may have brought in a whole new squad of players this season but they seem to be gelling at just the right time. The 21 summer signings were joined by another eight in January and the likes of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas have been impressive since arriving. It is, however, a player who was already at the club that has stood out. Brennan Johnson has scored three of Nottm Forest’s last four goals, so City will need to watch out for him. Even with a squad as big as Steve Cooper has Nottm Forest have selection issues. 10 first-team players are currently out injured, including stars Taiwo Awoniyi and Dean Henderson.

For Man City, anything other than winning the league will be viewed as a disappointment. Despite being heavy favorites, Erling Haaland scored a hattrick in a 6-0 win at the Etihad earlier this season, the schedule has not been kind to Man City. This match is sandwiched between a feisty encounter with Arsenal on the 15th and a Champions League knockout game with RB Leipzig on the 22nd, so there will be some tired legs in the squad. Pep Guardiola might deem it necessary to rest some of his key players for the Champions League, which could give Forest encouragement. Other than defender John Stones, City have a clean bill of health when it comes to injuries.

The last time Man City traveled to the City Ground was 2001, so this is a historic meeting between two of England’s biggest clubs, don’t miss the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream.