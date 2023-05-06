Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream is an important match in the Premier League title race and the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday (May 7).

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (May 8)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table with just five games to play. Even with an impressive end to last season and a significant summer transfer spend, even the most optimistic members of the Toon Army likely didn’t expect to be in the driver's seat to qualify for the Champions League at this late stage of the season. Eddie Howe has overseen a remarkable campaign in which Newcastle have lost just four times in 33 games, and have conceded the fewest goals of any side in the PL.

However, while the Magpies look likely to secure a spot in Europe’s premier tournament for next season, their top-four spot is not yet confirmed. The chasing pack including Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham, will surely take advantage of any slips, so Newcastle cannot afford to write off any games if they want to secure CL football.

For that reason, the visit of second-placed Arsenal is not particularly well-timed. After ceding the top spot to Man City, the Gunners are desperate to keep their fading title dreams alive. They will come to St James’ Park knowing that nothing but three points is good enough. There will also be a desire for revenge that should motivate Mikel Arteta’s men further. In this fixture last year, Newcastle ran riot, winning 2-0 and effectively ending Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The Gunners would love to return the favor by putting Newcastle to the sword here.

Expect a closely fought contest between two of the most impressive sides of this Premier League season. The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream should be a thrilling contest, and it’s a match that you won’t want to miss.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).