7 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and TV (Jan. 1-7)

New year = new TV. The first week of January bestows a round of new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the Michelle Yeoh action thriller The Brothers Sun, Jon Hamm's animated comedy Grimsburg and the heartwarming All Creatures Great and Small season 4. Plus, two big specials await this week: The Golden Bachelor Wedding and the 2024 Golden Globes. Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

Fool Me Once (Netflix)

Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) is a widow grappling with the supposed murder of her husband. After installing a nanny cam for safety, she's stunned to see footage of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage), who she thought was dead, alive and visiting their child. As Maya copes with this revelation, her nephew and niece are dealing with their own conflict as they mourn and seek answers to their mother's murder. With the two tragedies potentially intertwined, it's a race to find the truth about Maya's husband and how he was still alive despite a supposed passing. This twisty murder mystery thriller looks to deliver some intriguing turns that'll keep you guessing. - BV

Premieres Jan. 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Extended Family (NBC)

Jim and Julia, a recently divorced couple, decide to co-parent by alternately living in their family home with their kids. Their well-intentioned plan, which they think will offer some stability in a split household, faces an unexpected twist. Jim's world is turned upside down when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, ends up dating Julia. It's not an ideal situation, but the exes have to learn how to get together while raising their children in a positive environment...and not going at each other's throats. Awkward much?

Premieres Jan. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh takes on the role of a different kind of Chinese mother, though badass in her own way. Eileen is mom to Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) and Bruce (Sam Song Li). The latter is unaware of the truth of his family — that his father was the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad and that his older brother is a legendary killer.

When their father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his family. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction tussle for dominance, the Suns must grapple with the emotional wounds caused by their long separation and reform broken bonds before one of their countless enemies kills them all. - KW

Premieres Jan. 4 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding (ABC)

Bachelor Gerry Turner put a ring on it and now he's ready to say "I do" to Theresa Nist. The 72-year-old widower Gerry chose 70-year-old widow Theresa from among 22 contestants to be his second wife and love of the rest of his life. He proposed in the finale on Nov. 30 and the couple wasted no time in setting a date. As Gerry proclaimed, "We are going to get married, we're going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste." And hey, might as well tie the knot live in front of an audience of millions.

Airs Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

The 81st Golden Globe Awards (CBS)

These are not your old Golden Globes. The awards have undergone a complete makeover. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been disbanded and Dick Clark Productions has taken over. The ceremony broadcast has moved from NBC to CBS. The nominees and winners are chosen by a voting body of 300 members from 75 countries. And two new categories have been added: best performance in stand-up comedy on television and cinematic and box office achievement. Jo Koy will host the new and improved Golden Globes.

Airs Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 (PBS)

The PBS series based on James Herriot’s real-life experiences as a veterinarian in rural England returns for its fourth season. When last we left the series, James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) were settling into their life as a newly married couple, but the coming storm of World War II cast a shadow over everything, with James enlisting in the final episode of season 3. Season 4, which takes place in 1940, has already aired in the UK in October, but it will be new for U.S. audiences. We consider All Creatures Great and Small to be one of the best shows if you loved Ted Lasso, but we’re curious to see how war impacts the warmth of the show and its characters. — MP

Premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS

Grimsburg (Fox, Jan. 7)

Fox’s newest animated comedy stars Jon Hamm voicing the role of ace detective Marvin Flute, the greatest sleuth the town of Grimsburg has ever produced. He’s capable of catching a cannibal clown and correctly identifying a mid-century modern armoire. Unfortunately, while Marvin is good at cracking cases, he isn’t so great at figuring out himself. He returns to Grimsburg to do just that and make peace with ferocious ex-wife Harmony (Erinn Hayes) and lovably unstable son Stan (Rachel Dratch). - KW

Premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)