7 Apple TV Plus movies with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV is making a big run for the Oscars in 2024 with Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon both generating serious awards season buzz during their limited theatrical runs prior to debuting on the service early next year.

However, these two films aren’t the only critically acclaimed films on Apple TV+, as the streamer has quietly amassed quite a library of award-winning films. From thoughtful comedies to arthouse dramas, if you’re looking for some prestige cinema, here are the top seven Apple TV Plus movies with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Causeway

The quiet devastation that trauma can wreak takes center stage in Causeway, which stars Jennifer Lawrence as Lynsey, a soldier who is struggling to adjust to her life back home in New Orleans following a traumatic brain injury. Lynsey is often overwhelmed with feelings of loneliness and isolation, but a chance encounter with mechanic James, played by Brian Tyree Henry, helps her shift her outlook on life and focus on healing.

Though the film is slow to start, Causeway is a powerful film about the unlikely places where connection and healing can be found. Though he lost to Ke Huy Quan for his performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for the Academy Award in 2023 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Cha Cha Real Smooth

A thoughtful comedy about family, friendship, and the spaces in between, Cha Cha Real Smooth stars writer and director Cooper Raiff as Andrew, a recent college graduate who is unsure of what to do with his life. He starts working as a bar mitzvah party starter, where he meets the enigmatic Domino, and her autistic daughter Lola. The trio becomes very close, but when it is revealed that Domino is engaged, Andrew starts questioning his place within this family, and what his goals as a young adult truly are.

Cha Cha Real Smooth took home the Audience Award (U.S. Dramatic) at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, with many praising Cooper Raiff’s writing, directing and acting in the film, as well as the story’s exploration of the sometimes messy journey to adulthood.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

On the Rocks

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks is a moody comedy that stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as father and daughter Felix and Laura. When Laura becomes convinced that her husband is cheating on her, she teams up with her playboy father to investigate the suspected infidelity, with both hilarious and heartfelt results.

Bill Murray’s multi-layered performance is a highlight of this heartwarming and insightful film and was nominated for several awards, including Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Shakespeare’s Macbeth has been adapted dozens of times over the years, so it's easy to dismiss The Tragedy of Macbeth outright as just another film featuring the eponymous Scottish lord. However, director Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand bring a stylish twist to this iconic story with striking visuals that emphasize both the supernatural elements of the story as well as Macbeth’s internal conflict.

The film was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and a Best Actor nod for Denzel Washington.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Flora and Son

Written and directed by John Carney, and featuring original songs by Carney and Gary Clark (who previously collaborated on Once and Begin Again), Flora and Son is a heartfelt musical film that follows Dublin single mom and bartender Flora (Eve Hewson). Flora struggles to connect with her son Max (Orén Kinlan) and after trying and failing to get her son interested in music, she takes up the guitar herself with the help of American music teacher Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who instructs Flora over Zoom. Over time, love blossoms between the pair and Flora begins to find her voice through music, which leads to a deeper connection with her son as well.

This feel-good, heartwarming story has not been nominated for any major awards yet, but Apple TV Plus has submitted “Meet in the Middle” and “High Life” from this film for consideration in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

CODA

CODA, which is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, stars Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi, a high school student who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. Ruby is a talented vocalist but struggles to follow her passion as her parents and older brother rely on her to help them run their fishing business as their interpreter.

CODA’s powerful story and realistic portrayal of the deaf community helped it win several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, In addition, Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, becoming the first male deaf actor to do so.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Wolfwalkers

The third and final installment in director Tomm Moore’s animated "Irish Folklore Trilogy", Wolfwalkers sees Moore reunite with The Secret of Kells co-director Ross Stewart to create a hand-drawn masterpiece that follows the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young Irish hunter-in-training who is tasked with helping her father wipe out the last wolf pack in Kilkenny, Ireland.

While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends Mebh, who is part of a tribe rumored to have the ability to turn into wolves by night, putting them in direct conflict with Robyn’s mission and forcing her to reevaluate what is really important.

The film has been universally lauded for its distinct art style, which resembles medieval tapestries and Celtic art as well as its meaningful story. The film is one of a very select few to hold a near-perfect Tomatometer score and was nominated for several awards including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

