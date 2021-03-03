New PS5 video proves that couch co-op isn’t dead

Gaming online can be great fun, but sometimes you just can’t beat playing split-screen alongside a buddy sit on the sofa right next to you.

While games that support local multiplayer have become something of a rare breed in recent years, Sony is taking the opportunity to highlight the range of local co-op experiences that can be had on the PS5 with a new trailer.

Running exactly one minute in length, the trailer shows off some of the best local multiplayer games on the console including FIFA 21, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Dirt 5.

Frighteningly-realistic Basketball sim NBA 2K21 and charming puzzler Overcooked: All You Can Eat are also highlighted in the sizzle reel.

Interspersed with the b-roll for each game are animated graphics showing off the unique capabilities of the PS5's DualSense controller. From the haptic feedback to the adaptive triggers, these are functions that not even the Xbox Series X controller can match.

Haptic vibration feedback is especially notable in FIFA 21 in which you’ll literally feel the ball crashes off the crossbar after a powerful shot, whereas the adaptive triggers really shine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as firing each gun feels different thanks to a varying degree of trigger resistance.

It’s most certainly a slickly put-together trailer, and we’re very glad to see that Sony is keen to highlight the local multiplayer experiences available on the PS5 console — couch co-op deserved more love last generation.

It’s a tad disappointing however that the trailer only highlights games that launched alongside the PS5 back in November 2020. There is no footage of any upcoming games to speak of, which is a shame as it would have been nice to know that local multiplayer has a strong future on the console.

Nevertheless, it’s pleasing to see such a beloved feature given some attention in the latest round of PlayStation marketing material.

If you want to check out the local multiplayer experiences that Sony’s next-gen machine offers for yourself then make sure to read our guide on where to buy a PS5 as the console is still proving extremely difficult to track down even months after launch.