New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 24

As this week's list of what's new on Netflix will suggest, Halloween is coming — but Netflix hasn't forgotten about everyone who doesn't like horror movies. In fact, one of the biggest new movies to watch this week is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front. And it's getting rave reviews.

The World War I film focuses on German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his friends, who discover that war is not what it's marketed as. While Kammerer is getting applause for his performance (his first on-screen), filmmaker Edward Berger's getting just as much credit as well.

And if you're already done with our list of the new movies and shows from this weekend, Netflix is adding much more as well. Its other biggest releases include the anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Jessica Chastain-led The Good Nurse and Big Mouth season 6.

Netflix is also adding a new standup special (Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune) and an animated film starring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

What's new on Netflix this week?

Arriving on Netflix October 24

The Chalk Line 🇪🇸 (Netflix Film)

A psychological thriller inspired by the true story of “The Monster of Amstetten."

Arriving on Netflix October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip (Netflix Family)

In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose?

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix Comedy)

Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she's different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn't go as expected, and much more.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix Series)

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Arriving on Netflix October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷 (Netflix Documentary)

From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

The Good Nurse (Netflix Film)

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.

Hellhole 🇵🇱 (Netflix Film)

In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹 (Netflix Film)

At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan’s fascist headquarters.

Arriving on Netflix October 27

Cici 🇹🇷 ( Netflix Film)

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix Family)

A teen tracker follows in his late father's footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

Dubai Bling 🇦🇪 (Netflix Series)

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

Earthstorm (Netflix Documentary)

Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Family Reunion: Part 5 (Netflix Family)

The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it's still family over everything.

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)

Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

Arriving on Netflix October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front 🇩🇪 (Netflix Film)

Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)

Jay Lycurgo ("Titans") and Nadia Parkes ("Doctor Who") star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the "Half Bad" books by Sally Green.

Big Mouth: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are.

Drink Masters (Netflix Series)

World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

I AM A STALKER (Netflix Documentary)

From the producers behind "I Am A Killer," this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

If Only 🇪🇸 (Netflix Series)

Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

My Encounter with Evil (Netflix Documentary)

A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms.

Wendell & Wild (Netflix Film)

An animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other.

Wild is the Wind 🇿🇦 (Netflix Film)

Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

Arriving on Netflix October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮(Netflix Series)

After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.

Leaving Netflix this week (and next)

We typically only include the departures of the week, but since the end of the month is coming very soon, here's the list of titles that are also leaving early next week.

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

