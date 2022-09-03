5 Netflix movies to watch before they leave in September 2022

Dozens of movies and shows are leaving Netflix in the month of September 2022, but you're in luck as there's plenty of time to watch them.

At least many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows remain, while titles that are new on Netflix will drop throughout the month. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle in and out more frequently than shows. We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix , but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a raunchy comedy, futuristic sci-fi thriller or a crime drama.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in September 2022.

The best Netflix movies leaving in September 2022

Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner cannot be improved upon — and Denis Villeneuve doesn't try in his sequel film. Instead, he expands the universe that Scott created. And Blade Runner 2049 a visual tour de force, with stunning cityscapes and set pieces (cinematographer Roger Deakins deservedly won an Oscar for his work).

Ryan Gosling takes the lead role as K, a replicant who serves as a blade runner for the LAPD. When stumbles onto a mystery that could trigger a war between humans and replicants, he goes looking for answers. K's journey leads him to Rick Deckard (Harrison), who's been missing for 30 years and who has information that could unleash chaos.

Leaving Sept. 30 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Boogie Nights

Paul Thomas Anderson takes a salacious topic — porn in the 1970s — and makes it feel as normal and workaday as paper sales. That's not to say Boogie Night is boring; far from it. It just makes what seems like an outrageous industry more relatable and real.

In 1977, a San Fernando Valley teen busboy named Eddie (Mark Wahlberg) is discovered by adult film director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds). After taking Eddie under his wing, Jack transforms him into porn star Dirk Diggler. Soon, Dirk is making waves in the business and befriending fellow actors like Amber Waves (Julianne Moore) and Rollergirl (Heather Graham). But his rise to fame is threatened by an addiction to drugs.

Leaving Sept. 30 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Mean Girls

Raise your hand if you've ever been personally amused by Mean Girls. The 2004 classic comedy, written by Tina Fey, has become one of the most highly memed and quoted movies of all time. We're still saying "fetch" after nearly 20 years, so in a way, it really did happen!

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) starts a new high school after being home-schooled on another continent all her life. She infiltrates the clique of popular girls, ruled by queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams), but soon discovers that social power comes at a price.

Leaving Sept. 30 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Old School

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 2002, Will Ferrell followed it up by making two now-classic comedies: Old School and Elf. The former kickstarted his run of "frat pack" movies with collaborators including Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn. The three of them play depressed middle-aged men who relive their youth by opening a fraternity.

Mitch (Wilson), fresh off a breakup, moves into a new house near a college campus. His pals Frank (Ferrell) and Beanie (Vaughn) turn it into a party spot. When a dean seeks to evict them, they skirt the rules by establishing a fraternity and inviting college kids to join.

Leaving Sept. 30 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Seven

What's in the box? If you still don't know, this is your last chance to watch Seven on Netflix. David Fincher's neo-noir thriller teams up Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives tracking down a serial killer whose modus operandi is the seven deadly sins.

It's the final case for William Somerset (Freeman) before he retires. He partners with David Mills (Pitt), a new transfer who has recently moved to the city with his wife (Gwyneth Paltrow). They investigate several elaborate, gruesome murders, such as an obese man who was forced to eat until his stomach burst and an attorney had to cut a pound of flesh from himself. Their target, John Doe (Kevin Spacey), engages the detectives in a dark cat-and-mouse game with no winners.

Leaving Sept. 30 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Everything leaving Netflix in September 2022

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley