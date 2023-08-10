New on Max — 9 shows and movies to watch in August 2023

Summer's hot as ever for Max, even without a big-name HBO series. The list of movies and shows hitting during August 2023 is as wide as the gamut that Warner Bros. Discover's super-service caters to.

Sports fans, though, will feel acknowledged by the release of Hard Knocks' Jets-focused season and the second run of Winning Time, the scripted Lakers drama. Between the two, you should have at least one show to try, since each delivers on either side of the scripted/unscripted coin.

August also includes a lot of other unscripted reality TV, with a retro cooking show and a crossover event from the 90 Day Fiancé universe. Our pick, though, is the return of a fan-favorite animated series, but through one of its multiversal characters.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, and many sequels (Aug. 1)

Sure, A Nightmare on Elm Street's sequels don't get a lot of love, but the point is that Max is getting a ton of Freddy Krueger this month, as the ramp up to scary season begins. That includes original classic plus its first four sequels (Freddy's Revenge, Dream Warriors, The Dream Master, The Dream Child), the 2010 remake and 1994's meta film Wes Craven's New Nightmare.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 (Aug. 6)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty looked more like a mini-series than a series, but the Showtime Lakers are back, with a new foe to stop. Yes, Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) impressed the league last season, but Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small)'s about to make his big splash in the league.

Of course, any sports fan worth their salt will tell you that Winning Time's ticking time-bomb — the Lakers' chronic inability to be a cohesive team — will come to the forefront. Michael Chiklis looks to truly steal the season as Boston Celtics coach "Red" Auerbach.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (Aug. 8)

The New York Jets and the Hard Knocks docuseries both have their fair share of detractors. Which makes their unusual pairing this year all the more interesting. Reports say the Jets pushed back strongly against NFL Films, telling them they didn't want to give the access that other teams (the Jets included) have given.

.@AdamSchefter put it all out there this morning saying the #Jets ‘fought it all along’ in reference to #HardKnocks, ‘they met w/ @NFLFilms & told them clear as day we don’t want to do this’ + ‘Hard Knocks will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same… pic.twitter.com/ItnpFYwo9EJuly 17, 2023 See more

So, while you should expect less intimacy, there's already a ton of reason to tune in, thanks to the newly minted Jet Aaron Rodgers. The highly-controversial QB signed to Gang Green in the off-season, and his arrival increases the expectations for the perpetually disappointing team.

Rap Sh!t season 2 (Aug. 10)

Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) are back, on the road and dealing with more music industry nonsense. The estranged high school friends reunited to form a rap group in season one, a decision that attracted Spotify's attention, led them to party with James Harden and book a spot on a popular act's tour. If only the cops didn't show up at the end of the season.

Creator Issa Rae's show is back, and it appears that their run in with the police is short-lived. That's because the above trailer is all about how the friends will struggle to build their new image and escape from the shadows of white rapper Reina Reign (Kat Cunning).

90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 (Aug. 15)

Is this the 'Endgame' for the 90 Day Fiancé cinematic universe? 90 Day: The Last Resort sure sounds like the crossover event of the reality TV year, bringing five couples — including Ed and Liz of course — to test their bonds. The titular resort in the Florida Keys will provide a backdrop for these couples to decide whether to keep it together or split.

Battle of the Decades season 1 (Aug. 16)

(Image credit: Food Network)

An inter-generational culinary clash hit Max when pairs of chefs team up to make dishes using classic ingredients including Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens. The series will also hit you with blasts from the past at the judges table, with Jennie Garth (90210), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Stand Up to Cancer (Aug. 20)

The day after it originally broadcasts, the Stand Up To Cancer 2023 telecast hits Max. This year's edition of the event raising money to fight cancer features big, beloved names including Katie Couric, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore and Matthew McConaughey.

The event, as you might notice, doesn't advertise any original segments or comedy, only "a special montage of comedic skits from past shows." This is likely due to the fact that writing for the special would go against the current WGA Strike.

BS High (Aug. 23)

Executive producers Adam McKay (The Big Short, Anchorman) and New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan are odd-bedfellows, but still perfect for the story of Bishop Sycamore High. For all who missed this story when it hit the sports media, this documentary highlights the group of athletes who represented Bishop Sycamore High School, which does not actually exist.

The athletes appear to be the biggest victims, as they were brought into this con by "head coach" Roy Johnson, who everyone else calls a chronic liar. Johnson swore to these boys they'd be playing for top schools if they agreed, and that did not come to be.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake season 1 (Aug. 31)

Adventure Time, the epic candy-coated fantasy series, is back. This time, though, we enter the universe of Fionna the human and Cake the cat, the multiversal counterparts of Finn and Jake. Finally with their own series, our heroes start off in a moment where things seem all too bland and boring, especially since Fionna has (gasp) a job. Magical adventures, of course, ensue.

Oh, and Simon Petrikov is here. You know, the Ice King. Funny seeing him here. He makes us very curious about where this series sits in the Adventure Time chronology.