New on Disney Plus in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Fall is finally here, and with it comes a selection of fresh movies and shows that are new on Disney Plus in October 2023. The Disney streaming service has no tricks, but plenty of treats all throughout the month.

October's lineup includes the return of everyone's favorite god of mischief in Marvel's Loki season 2 as well as the five-episode premiere of the spine-tingling Goosebumps reboot. The grim, grinning ghosts will also descend on the platform with the addition of Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot.

The whole family can settle in for a spooky adventure with Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats, and then the older crowd can enjoy Marvel's Werewolf by Night in Color, a newly colorized version of the 2022 special.

Read on to see what you and the whole family to shriek over on Disney Plus this October 2023.

New on Disney Plus in October 2023: Top picks

Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats

Disney ushers in the Halloween season with this fun surprise for the whole family. Mickey Mouse (Bret Iwan) and House of Mouse mainstays Minnie (Kaitlyn Robrock), Donald (Tony Anselmo), and Goofy (Bill Farmer) embark on a spooktacular journey that diverges from the traditional. This time, the tales of All Hallow's Eve spring to life through some pretty impressive stop-motion animation with some serious Nightmare Before Christmas vibes. The gang gets into the spirit of trick-or-treating while their impossibly curious natures lead them to a haunted house, where things get (appropriately) spooky.

Premieres Oct. 2 on Disney Plus

Haunted Mansion

This reboot of 2003’s The Haunted Mansion is a colorful update on the original, with tons of familiar faces and Halloween fun. Ben (Lakeith Stanfield), a mourning tour guide, is joined by an eclectic team, including the owner of a decrepit old mansion named Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), her son Travis (Chase Dillon), priest Father Kent (Owen Wilson), medium Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), and historian Bruce (Danny DeVito). Together, they investigate the spooky old structure’s secrets. As it turns out, it’s haunted by 999 mischievous spirits, like Madame Leota and the Hat Box Ghost, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto respectively. It’s a creepy but all-round giggle-worthy ride that’ll bring the actual Disney spectacle to mind. And it’s a fun twist on the original movie, too.

Premieres Oct. 4 on Disney Plus

Loki season 2

Odin's trickier son returns for a second season of the popular Marvel show. During Loki's debut season, we saw the birth of the sprawling multiverse that's since captured the imaginations of Marvel fans everywhere. Though Avengers Endgame hinted at alternate realities, it was Loki's season finale that really pushed things over the edge. With season 2, the stakes are higher than ever before. We'll learn more about Kang-variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) and watch more of the mischief between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) unfold. There's a lot of worlds out there, but none so vast as how much those two care about each other.

Premieres Oct. 5 on Disney Plus

Goosebumps

The new Goosebumps is a departure from the '90s anthology many grew up with. In this gripping five-episode arc, five high schoolers inadvertently unleash eerie supernatural forces upon their town. You've got your average spooky stuff: weird secrets from their parents' youth, betrayals, and other mystery-driven teen stuff. But everything culminates in a desperate race to protect their hometown. This series won't be an anthology like the original was, with stories based on each of author R.L. Stine's yarns, but will instead revolve around a central theme -- though it looks like Slappy the Dummy is set to make an appearance.

Premieres Oct. 13 on Disney Plus

Werewolf by Night in Color

In this colorized version of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Halloween special from last year, the shadowy world of monster hunters unravels at Bloodstone Manor. After the demise of Ulysses Bloodstone (Richard Dixon), Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and four skilled hunters are beckoned by the enigmatic Verussa (Harriet Samsom Harris), Ulysses' widow to journey deeper into the twisting maze of the manor in search of the family’s Bloodstone. The lines between hunter and monster soon converges with Elsa, Ulysses' estranged daughter, and the newly-transformed werewolf Russell at the heart of the chaos.

Premieres Oct. 20 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in October 2023

October 1

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

Air Bud

Air Bud: Golden Receiver

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

OCTOBER 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

OCTOBER 3

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 2)

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8

OCTOBER 4

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 1 Episode)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

OCTOBER 5

Loki (Season 2, Episode 1)

OCTOBER 6

Mrs. Doubtfire

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wynken, Blynken and Nod

OCTOBER 10

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, Episode 3)

OCTOBER 11

4EVER

The Simpson (Season 34)

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 7 Episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Season 2, 3 Episodes)

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 5)

Criss Angel Mindfreak (Season 5)

My Ghost Story (Season 2, Season 3)

OCTOBER 12

Loki (Season 2, Episode 2)

OCTOBER 13

Goosebumps (5 Episodes)

Betty and Coretta

Grumpy Cat: The Worst Christmas Ever

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Wrapped Up in Christmas

OCTOBER 16

Once Upon A Studio

OCTOBER 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 4)

OCTOBER 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Season 1, 10 Episodes)

OCTOBER 19

Loki (Season 2, Episode 3)

OCTOBER 20

Werewolf By Night in Color

Goosebumps (Episode 6)

OCTOBER 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 5)

OCTOBER 25

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 2, 8 Episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Season 3, 7 Episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari

OCTOBER 26

Loki (Season 2, Episode 4)

OCTOBER 27

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Goosebumps (Episode 7)

Explorer: Lake of Fire

OCTOBER 31

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 6)