New movies on Hulu in March 2023

Cord-cutters may love it for the next-day TV, but the new movies on Hulu in March are also definitely worth checking out. The biggest title on the list is the 2022 Palme d'Or-winner Triangle Of Sadness. And while this ocean-bound comedic farce sends its weird cast astray from their plans, that title isn't owed to any location. It's all about your face.

Other upcoming likely additions to the best movies on Hulu list include Martin Scorsese's excellent cops vs criminals drama The Departed and Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy film The Shape of Water. Comedy classic Groundhog Day is also coming for Hulu, as are Sixteen Candles and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

But what if, say, the critically-acclaimed section isn't where you hunt for movies? Vampires invade in 30 Days of Night, while an older generation of heroes go to work in The Expendables trilogy.

Before we get to the big list of the new movies on Hulu this month, let's dive into three of our picks:

New movies on Hulu: Editor's picks

The Departed (2006)

Possibly the most Scorcese-y movie that Martin Scorsese made in ages, 2006's The Departed is a densely-made crime drama where the crooks and police dance a very risky routine. You get two covert operatives, each invading the others turf, starting with a cop named Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), who's trying to take down mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) by cozying up to him. Meanwhile, long-time criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) is also going undercover, and may figure out Costigan's plan before his con is deduced.

Arrives on Hulu March 1, 2023

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

As if cruise lines didn't seem like terrible ideas before the last few years, director Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness took things to a fantastically farcical level. It starts the audience out by following model Carl (Harris Dickinson) and influencer Yaya (Charlbi Dean Kriek), who didn't need being stranded at sea to expose the fact that they're in a tenuous relationship. But the crew of the superyacht they board is mismanaged by a middle-manager who sets up frustrating power dynamics and a drunk captain (Woody Harrelson) who can't do his job right. And once things get dicey on the water, you get the most hilariously gross scene this side of Family Guy — all setting up a modern day version of Lord of the Flies, but with adults.

Arrives on Hulu March 3, 2023

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Hidden deep in a lab in 1962 Baltimore, a mysterious creature (Doug Jones) is living — or at least is trying to stay alive while the lab runs tests on it. Enter Elisa (Sally Hawkins), a mute woman who works at this top secret facility as a custodian. Living a mostly-solitary life, Elisa quickly bonds to the imprisoned being, and learns that she has to make a big risk if her new friend is to survive. Emotionally resonant and an utter treat, The Shape of Water rewards audiences curious about the peculiar.

Arrives on Hulu March 1, 2023

New movies on Hulu on March 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

New movies on Hulu on March 2

Next Exit (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting... (2005)

New movies on Hulu on March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

New movies on Hulu on March 9

The Inhabitant (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 10

Watcher (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 15

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

New movies on Hulu on March 16

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

New movies on Hulu on March 23

Call Jane (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 24

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

New movies on Hulu on March 30

Hunt (2022)

New movies on Hulu on March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

Rye Lane (2023)

Movies leaving Hulu in March 2023

March 3

Stratton (2017)

March 7

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

March 14

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

March 15

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

March 21

The Jesus Music (2021)

March 24

Mfkz (2018)

March 25

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

March 29

Flawless (2007)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

March 30

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

March 31

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Dear White People (2014)

Empire Records (1995)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Heat (1995)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Irrational Man (2015)

Just Go With It (2011)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Ladrones (2015)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man Up (2015)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

One Fine Day (1996)

Only You (1994)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Pride (2007)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Real Steel (2011)

The Rider (2018)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Someone Like You (2001)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Superbad (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Todo Incluido (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Truth (2015)

The Wave (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

