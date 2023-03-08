March is The Mandalorian month over on Disney Plus, that’s because outside of the third season of the hugely popular Star Wars original series, there’s very little of note hitting the platform. That means that when we talk about new movies on Disney Plus in March 2023, it’s a relatively short conversation.

Of course, Disney Plus didn’t earn its spot on our roundup of the best streaming services because of its constantly rotating selection of movies and TV shows. Instead, Disney’s streaming platform has always been focused on exclusive originals and unlimited access to one of the most impressive content vaults around. And that’s certainly not changed this month.

However, if you’ve exhausted the service's back catalog twice over, and are craving some new movies to watch in between the weekly episode drops of The Mandalorian season 3, then Disney Plus does have a few fresh offerings for you. Although, fair warning, the list this month is far from impressive.

Nevertheless, these are all the new movies hitting Disney Plus in March 2023, and we’ve even picked out a couple of highlights if you want to know which of these films are actually worth adding to your watchlist.

New movies on Disney Plus: Editor’s Picks

Chang Can Dunk

Chang Can Dunk has all the expected elements of a Disney Plus Original, it’s a true underdog story that will have the whole family rooting for the little guy. The movie focuses on the plight of the eponymous Chang (Bloom Li), an Asian-American high schooler who loves basketball but is frequently underestimated by his peers.

The plucky 16-year-old becomes obsessed with learning the art of the slum dunk after making a bet with the school’s cocky all-star, Matt (Chase Liefeld). He also hopes that by mastering the tricky technique he can win the heart of his crush, Kristy (Zoe Renee). But soon Chang’s efforts go viral, and his quest to perform a dunk becomes more important than just besting his high school rival.

Chang Can Dunk appears to be the sort of easy-watching coming-of-age flick that Disney Plus subscribers really enjoy, and this is definitely one to stream with the whole family. Just don’t be surprised if the conclusion ends up being fairly predictable.

Streaming on Disney Plus starting March 10

Prom Pact

Disney has mined the teenage rite of passage that is prom night several times in the past - who could forget the iconic prom sequence in High School Musical 3 — and this Disney Plus Original movie returns to that rich well, but with a slight twist on the usual formula.

Rather than focusing on over-the-top Promposals, Prom Pact is centered on Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), an outsider who is more focused on getting into Harvard than attending the school’s '80s-themed prom. But when she discovers she has been put on the university's waitlist, she is forced to seek the help of somebody she loathes: All-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper).

With her best friend Ben (Milo Manheim) in tow, Mandy discovers there’s more to Graham than she first thought, and maybe a glitzy school dance isn’t so bad after all. She might even discover there’s more to life than just getting into a prestigious university.

Streaming on Disney Plus starting March 31

